Aamir Khan Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Girlfriend, Wife, Caste, Images & More

Mohammed Aamir Hussain Khan is the complete identify of the Aamir Khan. Aamir is a well-known and common Bollywood actor, He’s additionally a movie director and Filmmaker. Bombay is the birthplace of Aamir khan, it’s in Maharastra, India. 14th March 1965 is the day when he was born. He did his Commencement from Narsee Monjee School of Commerce and Economics. Aamir is the son of Tahir Hussain and Zeenat Hussain. He has obtained many awards for his performing and social work. He has additionally obtained the Padma Shri award in 2003 and Padma Bhushan in 2010. He married Reena Dutta who’s the ex-wife of Aamir khan. Aamir’s second spouse’s identify is Kiran Rao. Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005. he has Three youngsters. Try to know extra information about Aamir Khan Wiki, Peak, Weight, Age, Household, Girlfriend, Spouse, Caste, Images & More.

Aamir Khan Wiki/Biography

Full Title: Mohammed Aamir Hussain Khan

Born: 14 March 1965

Born Place: Bombay, Maharashtra, India

Occupation: Movie Actor, Director, Author and Movie Producer

Aamir Khan Movie Profession & Debut

Aamir began his performing profession in his childhood when he performed a baby actor in “Yaadon Ki Baaraat” in 1973. as an grownup, he made his performing profession debut together with his Experimental film “holy” in 1984. after then he performed the lead function within the film “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” in 1988. He obtained his first Nationwide Movie award after his efficiency in “Raakh” Film which was launched in 1989. Aamir performed a task in lots of industrial profitable Bollywood motion pictures like “Dil” in 1990, “Raja Hindustani” in 1996, ” Sarfarosh” in 1999, “1947: Earth” in 1998, “Lagaan” in 2001, “Fanaa” and “Rang De Basanti” in 2006, “Ghajini” in 2008, “Dhoom 3” in 2013, “PK” in 2014, “Dangal” in 2016, “Secret Celebrity” in 2017, and so forth.

Aamir Khan Bodily Look

Age: Aamir is 54 Years previous as of 2019

Peak: 168 cm or 5 Ft 6 Inches

Weight: 70 KG or 154 lbs

Eye Colour: Brown

Hair Colour: Black

Aamir Khan Physique Measurement

Chest: 40 Inches (Approx)

Waist: 30 Inches (Approx)

Biceps: 13 Inches (Approx)

Aamir Khan Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Pisces

Nick Title: The Choco Boy

Faculty: Bombay Scottish Faculty, Mumbai

School: Narsee Monjee School

Schooling: 12Th Commonplace

Nationality: Indian

Wage: Not Recognized

Web Value: Not Recognized

Movie Debut: Holi In 1984

Meals Behavior: Vegetarian

Aamir Khan Awards & Honours

Filmfare Awards

Finest Male Debut Award For Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak Film In 1989

Finest Actor Award For Raja Hindustani Film In 1997

Finest Actor Award For Lagaan Film In 2002

Finest Actor(Critics) Award For Rang De Basanti Film In 2007

Finest Actor Award For Dangal Film In 2017

Authorities. Awards

Padma Shri Award By The Govt. Of India In 2003

Padma Bhushan Award By The Govt. Of India In 2010

Aamir Khan Household & Caste

Father: Late Tahir Hussain, he was a movie producer.

Mom: Zeenat Hussain

Brother: Aamir has a youthful brother and his identify is Faisal Khan

Sister: Aamir has two youthful sister and their names are Farhat Khan and Nikhat Khan

Faith: Islam

Caste: Sunni

Aamir Khan Favourite Issues

Favourite Meals: Indian dishes, Rice and Dal

Favourite Fruits: Banana, Apple

Favourite Actor: Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachan, Govinda, Leonardo DiCaprio

Favourite Actress: Wahida Rehman, Madhubala, Sridevi

Favourite Movie: Pyaasa

Favourite Vacation spot: Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani

Favourite Cricketer: Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly

Favourite Sports activities: Tennis, Cricket

Aamir Khan Hobbies

Itemizing Previous Music

Watching Motion pictures

Enjoying Chess

Enjoying Tennis

Aamir Khan Girlfriends, Affairs & More

Girlfriend/Affair: Reena Datta, Kiran Rao

Marital Standing: Married

Ex-Spouse: Reena Datta (1986-2002)

Spouse: Kiran Rao (2005-Current)

Little one: Aamir Has Three youngsters, their names are Junaid Khan(son from his first spouse), Azad Rao Khan(Son from his 2nd spouse), Ira Khan(Daughter from his first spouse)

Unknown Info about Aamir Khan

Does Aamir smoke? – No

Does Aamir drink alcohol? – No