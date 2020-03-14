General News

Aamir Khan Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Girlfriend, Wife, Caste, Images & More

March 14, 2020
Aamir Khan Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Girlfriend, Wife, Caste, Images & MoreMohammed Aamir Hussain Khan is the complete identify of the Aamir Khan. Aamir is a well-known and common Bollywood actor, He’s additionally a movie director and Filmmaker. Bombay is the birthplace of Aamir khan, it’s in Maharastra, India.  14th March 1965 is the day when he was born. He did his Commencement from Narsee Monjee School of Commerce and Economics. Aamir is the son of Tahir Hussain and Zeenat Hussain. He has obtained many awards for his performing and social work. He has additionally obtained the Padma Shri award in 2003 and Padma Bhushan in 2010. He married Reena Dutta who’s the ex-wife of Aamir khan. Aamir’s second spouse’s identify is Kiran Rao. Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005. he has Three youngsters. Try to know extra information about Aamir Khan Wiki, Peak, Weight, Age, Household, Girlfriend, Spouse, Caste, Images & More.

Aamir Khan Wiki/Biography

Full Title: Mohammed Aamir Hussain Khan
Born: 14 March 1965
Born Place: Bombay, Maharashtra, India
Occupation: Movie Actor, Director, Author and Movie Producer

Aamir Khan Movie Profession & Debut

Aamir began his performing profession in his childhood when he performed a baby actor in “Yaadon Ki Baaraat” in 1973. as an grownup, he made his performing profession debut together with his Experimental film “holy” in 1984. after then he performed the lead function within the film “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” in 1988. He obtained his first Nationwide Movie award after his efficiency in “Raakh” Film which was launched in 1989. Aamir performed a task in lots of industrial profitable Bollywood motion pictures like “Dil” in 1990, “Raja Hindustani” in 1996, ” Sarfarosh” in 1999, “1947: Earth” in 1998, “Lagaan” in 2001, “Fanaa” and “Rang De Basanti” in 2006, “Ghajini” in 2008, “Dhoom 3” in 2013, “PK” in 2014, “Dangal” in 2016, “Secret Celebrity” in 2017, and so forth.

Aamir Khan Bodily Look

Age:  Aamir is 54 Years previous as of 2019
Peak:  168 cm or 5 Ft 6 Inches
Weight:   70 KG or 154 lbs
Eye Colour: Brown
Hair Colour: Black

Aamir Khan Physique Measurement

Chest: 40 Inches (Approx)
Waist: 30 Inches (Approx)
Biceps: 13 Inches (Approx)

Aamir Khan Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal:  Pisces
Nick Title: The Choco Boy
Faculty: Bombay Scottish Faculty, Mumbai
School:  Narsee Monjee School
Schooling: 12Th Commonplace
Nationality: Indian
Wage: Not Recognized
Web Value: Not Recognized
Movie Debut: Holi In 1984
Meals Behavior: Vegetarian

Aamir Khan Awards & Honours

Filmfare Awards

  • Finest Male Debut Award For Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak Film In 1989
  • Finest Actor Award For Raja Hindustani Film In 1997
  • Finest Actor Award For Lagaan Film In 2002
  • Finest Actor(Critics) Award For Rang De Basanti Film In 2007
  • Finest Actor Award For Dangal Film In 2017

Authorities. Awards

  • Padma Shri Award By The Govt. Of India In 2003
  • Padma Bhushan Award By The Govt. Of India In 2010

Aamir Khan Household & Caste

Father:     Late Tahir Hussain, he was a movie producer.
Mom:   Zeenat Hussain
Brother:   Aamir has a youthful brother and his identify is Faisal Khan
Sister:        Aamir has two youthful sister and their names are Farhat Khan and Nikhat Khan
Faith:   Islam
Caste:        Sunni

Aamir Khan Favourite Issues

Aamir Khan Favorite Things

Favourite Meals: Indian dishes, Rice and Dal
Favourite Fruits: Banana, Apple
Favourite Actor: Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachan, Govinda, Leonardo DiCaprio
Favourite Actress: Wahida Rehman, Madhubala, Sridevi
Favourite Movie: Pyaasa
Favourite Vacation spot: Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani
Favourite Cricketer: Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly
Favourite Sports activities: Tennis, Cricket

Aamir Khan Hobbies

  • Itemizing Previous Music
  • Watching Motion pictures
  • Enjoying Chess
  • Enjoying Tennis

Aamir Khan Girlfriends, Affairs & More

Girlfriend/Affair: Reena Datta, Kiran Rao
Marital Standing: Married
Ex-Spouse: Reena Datta (1986-2002)
Spouse: Kiran Rao (2005-Current)
Little one: Aamir Has Three youngsters, their names are Junaid Khan(son from his first spouse), Azad Rao Khan(Son from his 2nd spouse), Ira Khan(Daughter from his first spouse)

Unknown Info about Aamir Khan

Does Aamir smoke? – No
Does Aamir drink alcohol? – No

