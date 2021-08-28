Aanand L Rai Begins 2d Time table Of Raksha Bandhan In Delhi

Director Aanand L Rai is understood for his distinctive views and his talent to carry humor to reputedly standard tales. His Tanu Weds Manu franchise proves that the filmmaker helps to keep leisure and humor all the way down to the scruff of the neck.

The filmmaker had prior to now made a press release about his upcoming film known as Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar, which they began filming in June. The movie’s first agenda was once finished in a while after. And now the director will quickly get started the following leg program of the circle of relatives drama which can get started from September 10 in Delhi starring the movie and different solid participants together with Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth who play the sisters of Kumar within the film.

Raksha Bandhan was once co-written by means of Rai’s widespread collaborator Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. It stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles and revolves across the love, bonding and attachment between a brother and his sisters.

Raksha Bandhan is Rai’s 2d collaboration with Akshay Kumar after his musical romantic drama Atrangi Re, which additionally stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. In recent times, as a manufacturer, the filmmaker supplies a gentle dose of leisure with quite a lot of movies similar to Tumbbad, Manmarziyaan, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Haseen Dilruba. Now that he returns to the director’s chair with two consecutive movies, it turns into a cinematic spectacle at the displays for the general public.