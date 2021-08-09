Aani Kay Hava Season 3 (MX Participant) Internet Sequence Forged, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Aani Kay Hava Season 3 (MX Player) Web Series Cast, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More

Aani Kay Hava Season 3 (MX Participant) Internet Sequence Forged, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

 

Aani Kay Hava Season 3 (MX Participant) : Internet Sequence Tale, Forged, Wiki, Actual Identify, Staff Main points, Launched Date and Extra

Aani Kay Hava 3 is a Marathi internet sequence written and directed by way of Varun Narvekar. The sequence stars Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat. It’s the tale of a pair Jui and Saket who hits the 5-year mark of marriage. It was once launched on 6 August 2021.

Name Aani Kay Hava Season 3
Primary Forged Priya Bapat
Umesh Kamat
Style Romance, Drama
Director Varun Narvekar
Manufacturer Anish Joag
Ranjit Gugal
Tale and Screenplay Varun Narvekar
Editor Ankit Kale
DoP Amol Salunke
Ingenious Manufacturer Divay Khurana
Sound Design and Blending Piyush Shah
Background Song Saurabh Bhalerao
Dress Dressmaker Kalyani Kulkarni Gugle
Makeup Artist Saurabh Kapade
Manufacturing Area Mirchi Creations
Leisure Community Pvt. Ltd.
Massive Productions

Forged

The whole forged of internet sequence Aani Kay Hava Season 3 :

Priya Bapat

As : Jui

Umesh Kamat

As : Saket

Secondary Forged

  • Hitendra Naik
  • Sudhanshu Panse
  • Saee Brahme
  • Sharva Date
  • Radhika Devmore

Free up & Availability

Aani Kay Hava Season 3 was once launched on MX Participant on 6 August 2021. This season include overall 6 episodes and likewise to be had in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu languages. The primary trailer was once introduced on 28 July 2021. Different main points associated with the sequence are given under.

To be had On MX Participant
Overall Episode 6 Episodes
Working Time 18-23 Mins (Overall 105 Mins)
Launched Date 6 August 2021
Language Marathi (Authentic)
Hindi, Tamil, Telugu (Dubbed)
Filming Location Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Subtitle English
Nation India

Trailer

When you have extra information about the internet sequence Aani Kay Hava Season 3, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside an hour

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

