Aani Kay Hava Season 3 (MX Participant) Internet Sequence Forged, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Aani Kay Hava 3 is a Marathi internet sequence written and directed by way of Varun Narvekar. The sequence stars Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat. It’s the tale of a pair Jui and Saket who hits the 5-year mark of marriage. It was once launched on 6 August 2021.

Name Aani Kay Hava Season 3 Primary Forged Priya Bapat

Umesh Kamat Style Romance, Drama Director Varun Narvekar Manufacturer Anish Joag

Ranjit Gugal Tale and Screenplay Varun Narvekar Editor Ankit Kale DoP Amol Salunke Ingenious Manufacturer Divay Khurana Sound Design and Blending Piyush Shah Background Song Saurabh Bhalerao Dress Dressmaker Kalyani Kulkarni Gugle Makeup Artist Saurabh Kapade Manufacturing Area Mirchi Creations

Leisure Community Pvt. Ltd.

Massive Productions

Forged

The whole forged of internet sequence Aani Kay Hava Season 3 :

Priya Bapat

As : Jui

Umesh Kamat

As : Saket

Secondary Forged

Hitendra Naik

Sudhanshu Panse

Saee Brahme

Sharva Date

Radhika Devmore

Free up & Availability

Aani Kay Hava Season 3 was once launched on MX Participant on 6 August 2021. This season include overall 6 episodes and likewise to be had in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu languages. The primary trailer was once introduced on 28 July 2021. Different main points associated with the sequence are given under.

To be had On MX Participant Overall Episode 6 Episodes Working Time 18-23 Mins (Overall 105 Mins) Launched Date 6 August 2021 Language Marathi (Authentic)

Hindi, Tamil, Telugu (Dubbed) Filming Location Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Subtitle English Nation India

Trailer

