Aani Kay Hava Season 3 (MX Participant) Internet Sequence Forged, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Aani Kay Hava Season 3 (MX Participant) : Internet Sequence Tale, Forged, Wiki, Actual Identify, Staff Main points, Launched Date and Extra
Aani Kay Hava 3 is a Marathi internet sequence written and directed by way of Varun Narvekar. The sequence stars Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat. It’s the tale of a pair Jui and Saket who hits the 5-year mark of marriage. It was once launched on 6 August 2021.
|Name
|Aani Kay Hava Season 3
|Primary Forged
|Priya Bapat
Umesh Kamat
|Style
|Romance, Drama
|Director
|Varun Narvekar
|Manufacturer
|Anish Joag
Ranjit Gugal
|Tale and Screenplay
|Varun Narvekar
|Editor
|Ankit Kale
|DoP
|Amol Salunke
|Ingenious Manufacturer
|Divay Khurana
|Sound Design and Blending
|Piyush Shah
|Background Song
|Saurabh Bhalerao
|Dress Dressmaker
|Kalyani Kulkarni Gugle
|Makeup Artist
|Saurabh Kapade
|Manufacturing Area
|Mirchi Creations
Leisure Community Pvt. Ltd.
Massive Productions
Forged
The whole forged of internet sequence Aani Kay Hava Season 3 :
Priya Bapat
As : Jui
Umesh Kamat
As : Saket
Secondary Forged
- Hitendra Naik
- Sudhanshu Panse
- Saee Brahme
- Sharva Date
- Radhika Devmore
Free up & Availability
Aani Kay Hava Season 3 was once launched on MX Participant on 6 August 2021. This season include overall 6 episodes and likewise to be had in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu languages. The primary trailer was once introduced on 28 July 2021. Different main points associated with the sequence are given under.
|To be had On
|MX Participant
|Overall Episode
|6 Episodes
|Working Time
|18-23 Mins (Overall 105 Mins)
|Launched Date
|6 August 2021
|Language
|Marathi (Authentic)
Hindi, Tamil, Telugu (Dubbed)
|Filming Location
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Subtitle
|English
|Nation
|India
Trailer
