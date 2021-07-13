Aanjjan Srivastav Wiki, Age, Spouse, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Aanjjan Srivastav is a popular Bollywood and theatre actor. He’s well known for collaborating within the place of ‘Srinivas Wagle’ inside the usual Indian TV serial ‘Wagle Ki Duniya‘ (1988).

Wiki/Biography

Aanjjan used to be born on Wednesday, 2 June 1948 (age 71 years; as in 2019) in Calcutta (now Kolkata), West Bengal. His zodiac sign is Gemini. He did B.Com and LLB from Calcutta School. After completing his graduation, he worked throughout the Allahabad Monetary establishment, Calcutta.

Family, Caste & Partner

Even though he used to be born and presented up in Kolkatta on the other hand he belongs to Uttar Pradesh. His father ‘Mrityunjai Srivastav’ used to be a banker in Allahabad Monetary establishment. His brother worked as a doctor. Because of some lung sickness, his sister ‘Reeta’ died at a in reality more youthful age. He purchased married to Madhu Srivastav, and the couple has 3 children: twins (a woman and a boy) and any other lady. Their children’s names are Abhishek Srivastav, Noopur, and Ranjana.

Occupation

His father wanted him to affix the Allahabad monetary establishment fairly than appearing. He joined the monetary establishment on the other hand persevered appearing as successfully. In his college days, he used to participate in Bengali theatre plays and in addition did plays for the All India Radio. In 1967, he acted in numerous Bengali plays like Neel Darpan, Kayakalp, and Anwar.

In 1976, after his sister’s loss of life, his father allowed him to try his success throughout the Indian Film Business. He joined the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) in Mumbai and after that, he worked with the Prithvi Theatre. He purchased the risk to paintings in numerous same old Bollywood films at the side of Gol Maal (1979), Saza-E-Maut (1981), and Ghulami (1985).

TV serials gave him reputation throughout the recreational industry. He debuted in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi (1984), aired on DD National. One amongst his memorable TV serials is Wagle Ki Duniya (1988–1990), which used to be aired on DD national.

In 1991, his potency throughout the Hollywood movie ‘Mississippi Masala’ used to be successfully favored.

He has acted in more than 125 Hindi films at the side of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1993), Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), Bandhan (1998), Yeh Kaisi Mohabbat (2002), Firangi (2017), Sanju (2018), and PM Narendra Modi (2019).

Favourite Problems

Director(s): Kundan Shah, Indra Kumar, and Rajkumar Santoshi

Knowledge

He has worked with ‘Sangeet Kala Mandir’ for more than 10 years.

He became the Vice-President of the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA).

In 2001, he retired from his Allahabad Monetary establishment activity.

At the recommendation of numerologist Sunil Naik, he changed his determine’s spelling from Anjan to Aanjjan. In an interview, he discussed that it has in truth helped him in getting excellent tasks.