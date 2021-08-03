Aankh Micholi Film Forged, Unlock Date, Songs, Trailer

Aankh Micholi is a circle of relatives comedy-drama film that includes Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu, Mrunal Thakur, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta. The film is directed by means of Umesh Shukla. Umesh has given many giant motion pictures to the movie business. Those come with motion pictures like 102 No longer Out, Oh My God. The movie is being produced by means of Sony Footage Motion pictures India, Umesh Shukla, and Ashish Wagh.

As of late the makers have launched the movement poster of the film. Aankh Micholi free up date isn’t introduced but by means of the makers. Different essential solid options Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Grusha Kapoor, Darshan Jariwala.

Aankh Micholi Film Main points

Name Aankh Micholi Forged Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu, Mrunal Thakur, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Grusha Kapoor, Darshan Jariwala Style Comedy Sort Film Directed by means of Umesh Shukla Manufacturing Corporate Sony Footage & Merry Cross Spherical Studios Unlock Date 2021 Language Hindi

Aankh Micholi Film Trailer

The makers had shared the movement poster with “Yeh Dishonest Nahi, Surroundings Hai! 😜 Presenting #AankhMicholi, probably the most ‘Eyeconic’ Marriage ceremony of the yr! 😎”

