AAP came out against demolition of slums in Delhi, said – As long as Kejriwal lives, it will not happen

new Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi has come out in protest against the removal of the slum on the side of the railway track in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the Central Government has issued a notice that slum settlements in the national capital will be removed by the end of this month, which has increased the concern among the slum dwellers. AAP has said that it will move the Supreme Court against it. The Delhi BJP, however, dismissed the allegations and said that as per the Supreme Court order, nothing could be more wrong and condemnable than the Aam Aadmi Party’s charge of removing slums around railway land. Also Read – Action will be taken on all the schools that increase fees in Delhi, Kejriwal government decided

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said in a press conference, “As long as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is alive, no slum dwellers in Delhi will be displaced.” So that it can be ensured that no one slams the houses of slum dwellers. The court, in a recent order, directed the removal of around 48,000 ‘slums’ from around railway tracks in Delhi within three months. Also Read – CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Whether the exam will be conducted or not! Decision on this will be made on Monday, know full details

Raghav Chadha said that you will not let any slum in Delhi fall and if needed, it will go to the Supreme Court and it is ready to fight even on the streets against such steps. Taking a dig at Chadha, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that nothing could be more wrong and condemnable than Chadha’s charge against demolition of slums built around railway tracks as per the Supreme Court of India order. Also Read – Indian Railway’s big gift, ‘Kisan Rail’ started for Delhi from this state of South India, know everything from booking to timing

He said, “The Delhi government has never fought any battle for 48,000 ‘slum’ residents in the court and still when they can help the slum dwellers by giving more than 50,000 houses vacant under the Rajiv Ratan housing scheme, then Instead of allotting accommodation, AAP leaders like Raghav Chadha are trying to mislead them about the legal process. ” Kapoor further said that AAP leaders should stop doing dirty politics on this issue related to the order of the Supreme Court. He said that a few days ago Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta wrote a letter to Kejriwal demanding that he allot the vacant flats for the residents of the ‘slum’ and we repeat our demand.