AAP chief Raghav Chadha were given ‘Maximum Trendy Flesh presser’ award, then CM Kejriwal gave this response

Maximum Trendy Flesh presser Award: Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP) Raghav Chadha, chief of and MLA from Rajendra Nagar (Raghav Chadha) Has won the 'Trendy Flesh presser of the Yr' award. AAP MLA was once venerated with this identify in the second one season of India Model Awards. Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) Chief of Maneka Gandhi (Maneka Gandhi offered this award to Raghav Chadha in a program.

Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP) Nationwide Convener and Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Raghav Chadha on receiving the Maximum Trendy Flesh presser Award. Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, 'Our birthday celebration has probably the most truthful, maximum devoted and maximum patriotic leaders. Now we now have probably the most trendy (leaders) too. Congratulations to Raghav Chaddha. Raghav Chadha's response additionally got here on Arvind Kejriwal's tweet. He tweeted and mentioned, 'Thanks sir.'

AAP chief Raghav Chadha, 33, showed the inside track and posted 3 posts on his Instagram account. He posted together with a video of him receiving it and wrote, ‘Awarded the ‘Maximum Trendy Flesh presser Award’ on the India Model Awards-2021.

Allow us to tell that Raghav Chadha is the Deputy Chairman of Delhi Jal Board, MLA from Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, AAP’s Punjab co-in-charge, Nationwide Spokesperson and Nationwide Operating Member of the birthday celebration.