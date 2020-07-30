A$AP Ferg Drops ‘Transfer Ya Hips,’ Featuring Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO

A$AP Ferg has dropped a brand new single referred to as “Transfer Ya Hips,” a collaboration with Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO that’s about, effectively, transferring your hips. (Can’t say we’re in love with the slightly sexist video however not one of the artists are featured in it.)

The music is the third collaboration between Ferg and Minaj, following Ferg’s “Plain Jane” remix and the Mike WiLL Made-It produced “Runnin” from the “Creed II: The Album” soundtrack.

The music is comparatively lighthearted, not like “Worth,” Ferg’s earlier single from April. He mentioned about that observe, “Have a look at me now! The ‘Worth’ video exhibits the development of my individuals. It begins with imagery of slaves, whips and chains. Folks of right this moment drive whips (as in vehicles) and put on chains (as in jewellery). My grandmother recites a poem within the intro of the video talking on our ancestry and the oppression we went via. The video exhibits we’re nonetheless going via these issues, however “take a look at me now” can also be a chant exhibiting how many people strived to beat lots of the limitations put in entrance of us. Me making it out of the hood as a large rapper and dwelling in a mansion with artwork on the partitions exhibits how far we will go.”

Ferg has been busy with different socially related exercise throughout lockdown. He hosted a Q&A on his Instagram with Dr. Sampson Davis to assist educate his followers on the risks of Covid-19, visited Pleasure Reid’s present on MSNBC to talk out concerning the significance of reaching out to right this moment’s youth, and issued a problem to fellow rappers to donate meals to their native hospitals — in April he despatched Harlem Hospital catering from Melba’s, one of many neighborhood’s most iconic eating places.