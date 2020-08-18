‘AAP’ is preparing to distribute oximeters from village to village across the country, know what is Kejriwal’s plan

New Delhi: Corona virus outbreak in the country is not being named. In such a situation, amidst the growing transition, the Aam Aadmi Party is preparing to distribute oximeters from village to village across the country. On this, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday discussed with the party’s state convenors about the opening of oxygen testing centers in more villages across the country. The opening of these centers can help in dealing with the Kovid-19 epidemic. Also Read – Covid-19: Maximum 77 patients died in a single day from Corona in UP, 4,336 new cases were reported

Kejriwal had announced on Sunday that AAP will set up a center to check the amount of oxygen in the blood in 30 thousand villages across the country. Kejriwal said that till now people have expressed commitment for 30 thousand oximeter. The oximeter helps in measuring oxygen levels and it was found very useful for corona virus infected patients. Many times Kovid-19 patients have to face difficulty in breathing due to low oxygen level.

He told the state convenors of AAP on Monday that it is their duty as citizens of the country to protect maximum number of people from the corona virus during these difficult times. Kejriwal spoke to the state convenors through a video call.

He tweeted and said, “Talked with all the state convenors of Aam Aadmi Party today and discussed about opening of ‘Oxygen Testing Centers’ in more and more villages across the country. As citizens of the country, it is our responsibility to protect more and more people from the corona in this difficult time. ”

(input language)