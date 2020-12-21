AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s big announcement – Our party will contest elections in all 70 seats in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: The Aam Aadmi Party of the Kejriwal government of Delhi has now announced to contest the assembly elections in Uttarakhand after Uttar Pradesh. Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia said that we will contest in all 70 seats in Uttarakhand. After this announcement, it now appears that the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to make a gradual inroads into all states with complete preparation. Let us know that the assembly elections are expected in Uttarakhand in early 2022. Also Read – Owaisi’s knock in UP, hands with OP Rajbhar, minister in Yogi government, will fight 2022 assembly elections together

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia said today, “I personally went to Uttarakhand twice and met the people there.” Public complains that Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has not done any work there. We want to work for the people there and that is why we will contest elections in all 70 seats in Uttarakhand. ” Also Read – Arvind Kejriwal’s entry in UP’s politics, said- ‘AAP’ will contest assembly elections in 2022

Sisodia also said that “I am happy that Uttarakhand minister Madan Kaushik has accepted the challenge to discuss the development work done by his government.” I accept his proposal. I request them to tell me the place and time for discussion. ” Also Read – AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who is going to protest outside Amit Shah’s house, was detained, many more MLAs in the custody of Delhi Police

AAP leader Sisodia said that “I will leave for Lucknow tomorrow. I hope that the UP minister who challenged me to discuss Yogi ji’s model versus Kejriwal’s model will come to discuss with me. We will discuss development in the areas of education, electricity, water, employment in the last 4 years. ” Please tell that you have also announced to contest next year’s panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh and assembly elections in 2022.