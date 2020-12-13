AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who is going to protest outside Amit Shah’s house, is in custody, many more MLAs in Delhi Police custody

new Delhi: The Delhi Police has refused to picket at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The Aam Aadmi Party had sought permission from the Delhi Police for this. After this, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who is going to protest, has been taken into custody. Along with this, many more MLAs have also been arrested. These MLAs, including Raghav Chadha, are demanding that the CBI be investigated for the alleged scam in the Municipal Corporation (Delhi Nagar Nigam). On this demand, the Home Minister and the MLA of the Lt. Governor were going to sit outside. Also Read – Kisan Andolan in Delhi: Farmers frozen in Delhi for 17 days, heavy security forces deployed in Tikri, drone-by-eyes are being kept on watch

The MLAs who have been detained include Raghav Chaddha Kuldeep Kumar, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, etc., vice chairman of Delhi Jal Board. Raghav Chadha said when taken into custody by the police, the BJP-ruled MCD committed the biggest scam of Rs 2500 crore in the history of Delhi. If we asked for a time to meet Home Minister Amit Shah, he arrested me from my residence. Amit Shah, why do you want to suppress the corruption of your party on the strength of your police.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said, this is the biggest scam in the history of Delhi. BJP leaders have scammed Rs 2500 crore of employees' salaries. Now we are demanding an inquiry against them from the Home Minister and the LG, so we are arresting our MLAs from their homes.

Kuldeep Kumar, another Aam Aadmi Party MLA, was also taken into custody by Delhi Police on Sunday morning. Kuldeep Kumar said, this is dictatorship. We had to go to Home Minister Amit Shah’s house to demand a probe into the Rs 2500 crore scam in the corporation. Amit Shah sent the police home and arrested us. Is democracy over in the country?

Significantly, BJP’s councilors are staging a sit-in outside the Chief Minister’s residence. In response to this, the Aam Aadmi Party now wants to picket outside the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor’s residence. For this, permission has also been sought from Delhi Police. According to AAP, just as the police has allowed picketing outside the CM house, similarly the home minister and the LG house should also be allowed to picket outside.

The Aam Aadmi Party alleges that more than 2.5 thousand crore rupees have been scammed in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has ordered a secretary-level inquiry into the matter. The Aam Aadmi Party is demanding a CBI inquiry to investigate this.