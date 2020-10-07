AAP MLA filed case in Hathras to visit victim’s family despite being Corona positive

A lawsuit against party MLA Kuldeep Kumar (AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar) on Wednesday for joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation to meet the victim family of Hathras scandal despite being infected by Covid-19 (Covid-19) were recorded. Police sources said that a lawsuit has been registered against AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar under the Pandemic Act. Kuldeep had said on September 29 that he had been infected with Kovid-19. Despite this, he went to Hathras to meet the victim’s family, breaking the Quartine rules. Also Read – Now horses will get rid of corona, ICMR gets clinical trial approval, know

He said that the MLA had posted videos of his visit on social media on October 4. During this, many people are seen with him. Sources said that a lawsuit has been filed against MLA Kuldeep Kumar for putting many lives at stake by breaking the Kovid-19 protocol.

It is worth noting that on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was killed due to deteriorating health after the alleged gang rape on 14 September. Opposition is constantly trying to surround the BJP government of the state on this issue. Leaders of several opposition parties, including AAP, have met the victim's family over the matter.

