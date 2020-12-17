AAP MLA tore resolution letter to repeal agricultural bill presented in Delhi Assembly

Delhi Assembly: Today one day special session of Delhi Assembly has been called. As soon as the proceedings of the House began in this special session, Kailash Gehlot, Minister of the Aam Aadmi Party Government, introduced a resolution letter repealing the three new Farm Laws in the House. After this, all the speakers were given 5 minutes. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mahendra Goel said that the Agriculture Act of the Center should be repealed and torn away. Saying this, AAP MLA Mahendra Goyal tore the copy of the Agricultural Law in the House. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Supreme Court’s big decision on farmers’ movement, said- farmers have full right to protest, provided …

AAP MLA said – this is a dangerous bill Also Read – Sukhbir Singh Badal arrived to pay his last respects to Sant Ram Singh, funeral will be done on Friday

In a special session during this, ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan; Slogans were raised. At the same time, AAP MLA from Burari, Sanjeev Jha said, “You are imposing this law … what was the compulsion of the government that the bill had to be passed by bringing ordinance during the time of Corona?” He said that this is a very dangerous law. Through this, farmers’ farmers are being taken away. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Important hearing in Supreme Court on Farmers’ Movement today, hope on verdict

The AAP MLA alleged that the BJP’s central government is taking away the legal rights by keeping the Constitution on hold. He said that the Annadata are protesting on the road, but the government is pretending the talks and secret talks are going on elsewhere.

Jha said, “In the 6 rounds of talks, the central government kept trying to explain to the farmers what is the benefit of the new law … The farmer understands where the benefit is?” He said that today we have to see whether all of us, this house, this country and Delhi are with Prithviraj Chauhan or with Jaychand?