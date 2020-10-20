AAP MLAs picket before Punjab Bill introduced bill against agriculture law – spend the night in the house, know the reason…

Demonstration against agricultural laws is not taking a name. Now the MLAs of the opposition party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab staged a sit-in in the assembly over the Amarinder Singh government not sharing the draft bill and spent the night in the assembly premises. The AAP MLAs had demanded from the Congress-led government that copies of the proposed bill to be presented to the Legislative Assembly against the agriculture law of the Center on Tuesday, be given to them first, but it did not happen after which they staged a sit-in there. In the pictures, the MLAs can be seen lying on the couch and on the ground in the assembly premises. Also Read – MP Sanjay Singh and MLA Rakhi Birla, furious over throwing ink, told IPS – You can get murders wearing uniform

Punjab: AAP MLAs seen sleeping inside the State Assembly last night. Also Read – Hathras: Throw ink at AAP MP Sanjay Singh, MLA Rakhi Birla, shout slogans of ‘PFI brokers go back’ They had staged a sit-in protest inside the Assembly yesterday against not getting copies of the proposed legislation to be tabled in the special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha against the central farm laws. pic.twitter.com/kuYZKFuj1b Also Read – Agricultural Law: BJP rejected Center’s law while in opposition, now Congress will make it its weapon – ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Earlier on Monday, opposition parties criticized the state government on Monday for not putting the bill on the table in protest against the agricultural laws before the special session of the Punjab Assembly. After this, the proceedings of the House were adjourned till Tuesday. Earlier, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said that they are consulting the constitutional experts on the issue and copies of various bills to be tabled during the session will be provided to members of the opposition party by evening.

Later Leader of Opposition and ‘AAP’ leader Harpal Cheema said late at night, ‘We will sit here overnight and continue the protest, as we have not yet received copies of this bill and other bills introduced during the session.’ , Assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Assembly officials tried to persuade ‘AAP’ leaders to stop the protest, but they remained adamant on their demand.

Let us know that four years ago, Congress MLAs who were in opposition at that time spent the night in the assembly to discuss the motion of no confidence against the ruling SAD-BJP government. Meanwhile, the SAD in the state assembly said that the bill against the agricultural laws of the Center should have been introduced on Monday itself. The party delegation met Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh in the evening and objected to the non-receipt of copies of the bills. The SAD leaders called it a ‘murder of democracy’.

Earlier, the two-day special session of the assembly began with a motion of condolence and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh led the House in paying tribute to the farmers who lost their lives during the ongoing agitation against agricultural laws. Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu attended the assembly session for the first time after resigning from the cabinet last year. The SAD MLAs climbed on tractors to the assembly in protest of agricultural laws. They tore copies of the Central Government’s law.

(Input: ANI, language)