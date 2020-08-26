AAP MP Sanjay Singh gave notice of breach of privilege against 8 police officers of UP, know the whole matter

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given a notice of breach of privilege against eight Superintendent of Police rank officers of Uttar Pradesh Police. Sanjay Singh wants them all to be summoned before the Committee of Privileges of Parliament. In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, Sanjay Singh said that eight senior police officers of Uttar Pradesh Police had registered an FIR against him with malicious intent and tried to prevent him from discharging his political duties. Also Read – BJP wrote a letter to Anna Hazare, said- Move against ‘AAP’, save Delhi from Kejriwal ‘

The complaint of the AAP MP has come in response to nine FIRs filed against him in Uttar Pradesh. In his letter, Singh has demanded to summon eight police officers in front of the Committee of Privileges and take action against them for harassing the Member of Parliament. All eight police officers are of Superintendent rank and are from districts where FIRs have been lodged against Singh for allegedly inciting communal hatred.

In a press conference on August 12, the AAP MP accused the Yogi Adityanath government of being a 'Thakur supporter' and said that Dalits were insulted by not inviting President Ramnath Kovind to the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya. , Which happened earlier this month. In his letter, he has alleged that when he was trying to raise his voice against caste discrimination in Uttar Pradesh and in support of the poor, filing an FIR is an attempt to suppress his voice.

Since then, nine FIRs have been filed against him, although he has said that they are part of a larger conspiracy to show him as a wanted criminal in Uttar Pradesh. Officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police against whom Singh is seeking action are from Lucknow, Basti, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur and Aligarh.