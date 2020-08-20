AAP MP Sanjay Singh reached UP assembly, said – If you have courage in Yogi government, arrest

Lucknow: These days, Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha member of Aam Aadmi Party, attacked the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh suddenly reached the state assembly due to law and order and many other issues. On the first day of the monsoon session of the Legislature, Singh suddenly reached Vidhan Bhavan. Security personnel posted at the gate, after thermal scanning, let them in. Later, Singh sat in the Governor’s Gallery of the Assembly and started watching the proceedings of the House. On getting information about this, there was a stir. Also Read – Yogi government’s masterstroke, business started easy in UP, MSME Act gets approval

Sanjay Singh said that the Yogi Adityanath government of the state has registered nine cases against him accusing him of working for a particular caste, raising the issue of atrocities on Brahmins and other castes in the state. He went inside the assembly to do so if the government wanted to arrest him. But the government could not muster the courage to do so.

These days Sanjay Singh, in-charge of AAP's Uttar Pradesh unit, is a big attacker on Yogi Adityanath government of the state due to law and order and corona virus crisis. Nearly nine cases have been registered in several districts including the capital Lucknow for spreading disharmony by commenting against a particular caste. In such a situation, Singh's sudden arrival in the assembly remains a matter of considerable discussion.

When asked about this, Principal Secretary of Legislative Assembly Pradeep Dubey said that it is in the rules of the Assembly that any Member of Parliament or Union Minister can come to see the proceedings of the Assembly. If there is any issue against him, it is a matter related to the secretariat security administration, but if he comes to the premises once, then the provisions of the rules apply. We cannot stop them.

He said that MPs and Union Ministers sit at the Governor’s Gallery and watch the proceedings, so it is not an issue and it should not be overthrown. On the question of how Sanjay Singh was allowed to go inside the assembly despite many cases being registered, Chief Security Officer of the Assembly Manish Chandra Roy said that he is not authorized to tell anything about it.