AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s big charge on Yogi government, said – action on criminals in UP is done by asking caste.

Barabanki: Aam Aadmi Party in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh has made a big charge on the UP government. Said that justice is obtained by seeing caste in Uttar Pradesh. Said that the whole government stands up to save a caste. Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Singh said that the government has created fear in the mind of the Dalit society that the BJP is an anti-Dalit party. This is why Valmiki abandoned the society. When people are abandoning religion under compulsion.

In such a situation, the Chief Minister should resign from his post. Adityanath is in Bihar at the moment, what must he be saying that action is taken against criminals in UP by asking for caste. It is telling in Bihar that UP is fear-free and women are strong, but here atrocities and crimes on women are increasing. Scheduled caste people are being murdered.

Sanjay said that criminals were being saved even in the Hathras and Barabanki incidents of UP. The dead bodies of daughters are also not being handed over. Sanjay Singh said that in view of the atrocities committed on daughters in Barabanki, Hathras, Fatehpur, Lakhimpur, Gonda, the Chief Minister should resign.

The AAP leader said that Yogi is calling himself a devotee and is also involved in corruption by purchasing treatment equipment at an expensive price. This investigation has been done by SIT and it should be codified. When the doctors in Hathras told the truth to the journalists, they were dismissed. This is the UP government, where no one is safe.

The capitalists will benefit in the farmers bill that was brought. Arbitrators would buy and dump the grain of the farmers arbitrarily. The public has been troubled by this type of government.