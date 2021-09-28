AAP took a jibe at Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation, know what Saurabh Bhardwaj acknowledged…

Punjab Polls 2022: Aam Aadmi Birthday party (AAP) claimed on Tuesday that Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) resigned from the publish as a result of he may just now not “settle for” the truth that a Dalit were made the manager minister of the state. Sidhu on Tuesday resigned because the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Meeting elections are due within the state early subsequent yr.Additionally Learn – Will Amarinder Sign up for BJP? Former Punjab CM who reached Delhi himself made it transparent; actual reason why for coming

In a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu acknowledged that he would proceed to serve the birthday celebration. He changed into the state unit president of the birthday celebration in July this yr. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj acknowledged, ‘This presentations that Navjot Singh Sidhu is in opposition to Dalits. A deficient son changed into the Leader Minister… this, Sidhu may just now not undergo. It is extremely unhappy.’ AAP is the principle opposition birthday celebration in Punjab. Additionally Learn – Punjab: After Navjot Singh Sidhu, any other Congress chief resigns, turmoil within the birthday celebration once more

In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu acknowledged, “Compromise brings down the nature of an individual, I will not compromise on the way forward for Punjab and the schedule of Punjab’s welfare.” He wrote, ‘Due to this fact I’m resigning from the publish of President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will be able to proceed to serve the Congress. It isn’t recognized why Sidhu give up as Punjab Congress leader. Additionally Learn – Navjot Sidhu Resigns: After Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation, Amarinder Singh tweeted, said- ‘I advised you that…’

However, senior Congress chief Pawan Bansal acknowledged, that is Siddu’s non-public choice. What else can one say on what they did! The prime command had entrusted this publish to him handiest after trusting him. Bihar Congress in-charge Bhaktacharan Das acknowledged, this isn’t a just right factor for the politics of Punjab Congress. That is the results of Siddu’s bold reaction. Siddu has been hurting the leaders of the Congress birthday celebration along with his rhetoric previously, even supposing his resignation isn’t a just right factor for the Congress birthday celebration. The birthday celebration will now must paintings afresh in Punjab.

(Enter: Language, IANS)