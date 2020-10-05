AAP’s Corona Positive MLA Reaches Hathras Victim’s Home, Name of Girl Also Public

New Delhi: Just five days ago Hathras, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA who was found corona positive, reached his house to meet the family members of the victim. Kuldeep Kumar, MLA from Delhi’s Kondli assembly seat along with dozens of his supporters were also present during this period. Not only this, MLA Kuldeep Kumar also made public the identity of the victim. He tweeted saying the name of the victim. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also been tagged in these tweets. Also Read – Priyanka Gandhi’s attack on UP government, ‘When will Yogi Adityanath talk to communicate, listen to the victim’s family?

Despite being found to be Corona positive, Kuldeep met the family members of the victim. He also made many pictures and videos of this meeting, which he has shared on social media. AAP MLA Kuldeep confirmed meeting the victim’s family and said, “I have returned to meet the victim’s family in Hathras. Fear is being created in the family. This is a murder of democracy and the Constitution. ” Also Read – Hathras News Updates: FIR lodged against Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar who visited Hathras to meet the victim’s family

Surprisingly, only 5 days ago, Kuldeep Kumar made public the information about his corona being found positive. On September 29, he told his friends and colleagues that he was found to be Corona positive in the Corona investigation. The AAP MLA had said through social media on September 29, “I had a Kovid-19 test because of my mild fever for the last two days. Its report has come positive. After this I will be at home in home isolation. All the friends who have met me in the last 2-3 days, they should get their test done. ” Also Read – Sanjay Raut’s target on Kangana, says Hathras incident is no different from harassment of Hindu girls in Pakistan

MLA Kuldeep, who is claiming to be in home isolation, did not respond when he was contacted to get information about being corona positive. The legislator has not yet made public the information about his corona negative. Despite this, he went to the victim’s house keeping all the rules and regulations in mind. With this, the family of the victim is also at risk of corona infection.

The negligence by MLA Kuldeep did not stop here. He also made the victim’s name public on social media. In his two separate tweets, he has made the victim’s identity public. He has also tagged these tweets on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and the party’s official Twitter handle.

When Kuldeep Kumar was contacted by phone to get information on this subject, he did not pick up the phone. MLA Kuldeep is also the chairman of the Aam Aadmi Party’s SC-ST branch in Delhi and the spokesperson of the party.