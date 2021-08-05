The put up Aarjavee Raaj (Vivaha Bhojanambu) Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Photographs seemed first on Socially Keeda.

Aarjavee Raaj is a South Indian actress and model, who essentially works in Telugu Movie Business. She were given right here by the use of the limelight for the approaching Vivaha Bhojanambu movie where she does the opposite to Satya. She has first rate fan fans on social media.

Aarjavee Raaj Biography

Title Aarjavee Raaj Actual Title Aarjavee Raaj Nickname Aarjavee, Aarzavee Career Actress, Type Date of Delivery July 17, 1997 Age 24 as of 2021 Zodiac sign But to be up to the moment Circle of relatives Father: Anjaleena Soni

Mom: But to be up to the moment Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to the moment Husband But to be up to the moment Youngsters But to be up to the moment Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification Graduate Faculty But to be up to the moment Faculty But to be up to the moment Leisure pursuits But to be up to the moment Delivery Position Pune, Maharashtra Native land Pune, Maharashtra Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra Nationality Indian

Aarjavee Raaj Authentic Social Profiles

instagram.com/aarzavee/

Twitter: But to be up to the moment

Fb: But to be up to the moment

Attention-grabbing Info of Aarjavee Raaj

She is a well being freak and wandrer

Aarjavee Raaj Films

Listed below are the movies that featured Aarjavee Raaj

Aarjavee Raaj Photographs

Take a look at the latest photos of actress Aarjavee Raaj,

Thank you for visiting SociallyKeeda. For added biographies, click on on proper right here.

The put up Aarjavee Raaj (Vivaha Bhojanambu) Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Photographs seemed first on Socially Keeda.

Obtain Server



Watch On-line Complete HD







