Aarjavee Raaj (Vivaha Bhojanambu) Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Photographs

Aarjavee Raaj is a South Indian actress and model, who essentially works in Telugu Movie Business. She were given right here by the use of the limelight for the approaching Vivaha Bhojanambu movie where she does the opposite to Satya. She has first rate fan fans on social media.
Aarjavee Raaj Biography
|Title
|Aarjavee Raaj
|Actual Title
|Aarjavee Raaj
|Nickname
|Aarjavee, Aarzavee
|Career
|Actress, Type
|Date of Delivery
|July 17, 1997
|Age
|24 as of 2021
|Zodiac sign
|But to be up to the moment
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Anjaleena Soni
Mom: But to be up to the moment
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to the moment
|Husband
|But to be up to the moment
|Youngsters
|But to be up to the moment
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|Faculty
|But to be up to the moment
|Faculty
|But to be up to the moment
|Leisure pursuits
|But to be up to the moment
|Delivery Position
|Pune, Maharashtra
|Native land
|Pune, Maharashtra
|Present Town
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Nationality
|Indian
Aarjavee Raaj Authentic Social Profiles
instagram.com/aarzavee/
Twitter: But to be up to the moment
Fb: But to be up to the moment
Attention-grabbing Info of Aarjavee Raaj
- She is a well being freak and wandrer
Aarjavee Raaj Films
Listed below are the movies that featured Aarjavee Raaj
Aarjavee Raaj Photographs
Take a look at the latest photos of actress Aarjavee Raaj,
