Aaron Paul in 2024: Breaking Down the ‘Breaking Bad’ Star’s Net Worth and Iconic TV Salary

Aaron Paul has become one of the most recognizable faces in television and film over the past decade. Best known for his Emmy-winning portrayal of Jesse Pinkman in the critically acclaimed series “Breaking Bad,” Paul has captivated audiences with his raw talent and compelling performances.

This blog post delves into the life and career of Aaron Paul, exploring his journey from small-town Idaho to Hollywood stardom.

Who is Aaron Paul?

Born Aaron Paul Sturtevant on August 27, 1979, in Emmett, Idaho, Paul discovered his passion for acting at a young age. As the youngest of four children in a Baptist family, he participated in church plays and developed a love for performance.

After graduating from Centennial High School in Boise in 1997, Paul boldly decided to chase his dreams in Los Angeles with only $6,000 in savings.

Attribute Details Full Name Aaron Paul Sturtevant Date of Birth August 27, 1979 Age (as of 2024) 44 years old Birthplace Emmett, Idaho Spouse Lauren Parsekian Marriage Date May 26, 2013 Children Story Annabelle (born February 2018), Ryden Caspian (born April 2022) Current Residence Los Feliz, Los Angeles Second Home Near McCall, Idaho

Personal Life and Relationships

Aaron Paul’s personal life has been as eventful as his professional career. He met his wife, Lauren Parsekian, at the Coachella music festival, and they became engaged in Paris on January 1, 2012. The couple tied the knot on May 26, 2013, in a 1920s Parisian carnival-themed wedding in Malibu.

Paul and Parsekian have since welcomed two children into their family. Their daughter, Story Annabelle, was born in February 2018, followed by their son, Ryden Caspian, in April 2022.

The family currently resides in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, having sold their previous home in West Hollywood. They also maintain a cabin-style second home near McCall, Idaho, connecting Paul to his roots.

Professional Career and Achievements

Early Career Struggles Paul’s journey to stardom wasn’t without its challenges. Upon arriving in Los Angeles, he worked as a movie theater usher at Universal Studios Hollywood to make ends meet.

He also appeared as a contestant on the game show “The Price Is Right” in January 2000, an experience that would later become a fun anecdote in his career.

Breakthrough with “Breaking Bad” Paul’s big break came in 2008 when he was cast as Jesse Pinkman in AMC’s “Breaking Bad.” Initially, his character was slated to be killed off during the first season.

However, the undeniable on-screen chemistry between Paul and lead actor Bryan Cranston convinced creator Vince Gilligan to keep Jesse as a main character throughout the series.

Paul’s portrayal of Jesse Pinkman earned him critical acclaim and numerous accolades. He won three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2010, 2012, and 2014. This accomplishment made him one of only two actors to win in this category three times since its separation into comedy and drama.

Post-“Breaking Bad” Success Following the conclusion of “Breaking Bad,” Paul continued to showcase his versatility as an actor. He starred in films such as “Need for Speed” (2014), “Exodus: Gods and Kings” (2014), and “Central Intelligence” (2016). He also lent his voice to the character of Todd Chavez in the Netflix animated series “BoJack Horseman” from 2014 to 2020.

Paul’s television work expanded with lead roles in Hulu’s “The Path” (2016-2018) and HBO’s “Westworld” (2020-2022). In 2019, he reprised his role as Jesse Pinkman in the Netflix film “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” much to the delight of fans.

Age and Physique

As of 2024, Aaron Paul is 44 years old. He stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs (68 kg).

Attribute Details Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Weight 150 lbs (68 kg) Eye Color Blue Hair Color Dark brown Distinctive Features Strong jawline, scruffy beard

Paul maintains a slim, athletic build. His distinctive features include a strong jawline, piercing blue eyes, and dark brown hair, often complemented by a scruffy beard.

Net Worth and Salary Details

Aaron Paul’s successful career has translated into significant financial success. As of 2024, his net worth is estimated at $25 million. This wealth has been accumulated through various sources:

Acting Salary: During the peak of “Breaking Bad,” Paul earned $200,000 per episode for the final two seasons. Over those two seasons alone, he amassed approximately $5.8 million. Film and Television Projects: His roles in movies and other TV series have contributed substantially to his earnings. Voice Acting: Paul’s work in animated series like “BoJack Horseman” has provided additional income streams. Endorsements and Sponsorships: His fame has made him an attractive brand partner choice. Production Work: Paul has ventured into producing, adding another revenue source to his portfolio.

Business Ventures and Investments

Beyond acting, Aaron Paul has shown a keen interest in entrepreneurship:

Dos Hombres Mezcal: In 2019, Paul and his “Breaking Bad” co-star Bryan Cranston launched their mezcal brand, Dos Hombres. This venture has become a significant part of Paul’s business portfolio.

Real Estate Investments: Paul has made several intelligent real estate moves. In 2012, he purchased a home above the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles for $1.4 million, which he sold in 2020 for $2.2 million. In April 2019, he acquired a property in Los Angeles for $6.95 million, and in 2014, he bought a home with a built-in hot spring in Boise, Idaho.

Social Media Presence and Contact Details

Aaron Paul maintains an active presence on social media, connecting with fans worldwide:

Instagram: @aaronpaul (7 million followers) TikTok: @aaronpaul (274.8K followers)

Paul uses these platforms to share glimpses of his personal life, promote his projects, and support charitable causes. While direct contact information is not publicly available for privacy, fans can interact with him through his social media accounts or contact his management team for professional inquiries.

Conclusion

Aaron Paul’s journey from a small-town dreamer to a Hollywood star is a testament to his talent, perseverance, and versatility as an actor.

His iconic role as Jesse Pinkman in “Breaking Bad” catapulted him to fame. Still, his continued dedication to his craft and smart career choices have solidified his place in the entertainment industry.

With a thriving acting career, successful business ventures, and a loving family, Aaron Paul continues to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.

As he explores new creative avenues and expands his portfolio, Paul will undoubtedly remain a significant figure in Hollywood for years to come.