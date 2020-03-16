Aaron Pedersen To Headline Australia’s ‘Back To Nature’ Factual Series

Aaron Pedersen, star of “Thriller Street” and “Goldstone” has begun filming in Australia of factual way of life collection “Again to Nature.” The present, comprising eight half-hour episodes, is co-hosted with writer Holly Ringland (“The Misplaced Flowers of Alice Hart”).

The collection is a brand new exploration of Australia’s vastly various landscapes, geographies and native tales. Filming is anticipated to absorb: historical rainforests of Gondwana within the South East of Queensland; the excessive Nation of the Kosciuszko Nationwide Park in New South Wales; the volcanic panorama of the Macedon Ranges, Victoria and Larapuna; and the Bay of Fires, on Tasmania’s North East Coast.

The producers pitch the collection as combining “attractive flowing cinematography, immersive soundscapes, and compelling emotional tales (which) will assist the viewers join and reconnect with nature in a method they by no means have earlier than.”

“Again To Nature” is a Media Stockade and Threshold Footage manufacturing with worldwide rights gross sales dealt with by Escapade Media. The collection was commissioned by ABC TV and funded in affiliation with Display NSW and The Folks and Parks Basis. Jane Manning of Threshold is the collection’ producer and director. Producers are Rebecca Barry and Madeleine Hetherton of Media Stockade. The ABC government producer on the collection is Frances O’Riordan, whereas the present was greenlighted by ABC head of factual and leisure, Josie Mason-Campbell.

“One in every of my best passions is sharing the magic of the pure world by story. Tales domesticate empathy and understanding; nature presents us tales that mirror our frequent expertise of what it’s to be alive. Being in nature, and connecting to nature by story, is how we come residence to ourselves and one another,” mentioned Ringland in a ready assertion.