Aaron Rodgers Says He Will Guest Host on ‘Jeopardy!’

Inexperienced Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he has a brand new gig in the course of the offseason – as a “Jeopardy!” visitor host.

Throughout his weekly look on SiriusXM’s “The Pat McAfee Present,” Rodgers revealed that he has the chance to host the enduring recreation present, which is using a slew of visitor hosts following Alex Trebek’s dying. Rodgers appeared on an episode of “Celeb Jeopardy!” in 2015.

“Certainly one of my idols rising up was Alex Trebek, and with the ability to be on ‘Jeopardy!’ years in the past, despite the fact that my wardrobe outfit wasn’t the best alternative,” Rodgers mentioned. “They’re performing some visitor internet hosting spots, and it’s going to be launched right here fairly quickly, however I’ve the chance to do a type of.”

A consultant for “Jeopardy!” declined Selection‘s request for remark, including that no bulletins about future visitor hosts have been made.

After making the assertion, Rodgers apologized to “Jeopardy!” producers, saying that the choice had solely been finalized in the previous few days.

“I’ll have jumped the gun somewhat bit, so I apologize to ‘Jeopardy!’ in the event that they wished to announce it,” Rodgers advised the Related Press. “I simply obtained so excited on the present earlier. It type of simply went down the final couple of days, us figuring it out. It is vitally thrilling. It’s for the offseason. We’ll be much more excited when that chance will get somewhat nearer.”

Ken Jennings, the primary “Jeopardy!” visitor host, kicked off his tenure on Jan. 11. Throughout the starting of the present, Jennings paid tribute to Trebek, emphasizing that nobody can change the present’s longtime host.

“Like all ‘Jeopardy!’ followers, I miss Alex very a lot, and I thank him for the whole lot he did for all of us,” Jennings mentioned. “Let’s be completely clear: nobody will ever change the nice Alex Trebek. However we will honor him by enjoying the sport he cherished.”