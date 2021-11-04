Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19; what the impact on Green Bay will be without it

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers took the Cardinals undefeated (Photo: Tannen Maury / EFE / EPA)

After Halloween night, nightmares begin for the Cheeseheads. Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and the game against the Kansas City Chiefs of this Sunday.

According to sources for ESPN, the marshal of Green Bay He has not been vaccinated since the beginning of the season. NFL Network was the first to report such an event.

In accordance with the provisions of the league’s protocols, if the player tested positive and is not vaccinated, he must be kept in quarantine for at least 10 days, and in the case of Rodgers, would not have activity until November 13 at least if it is asymptomatic.

Without Rodgers at the controls and an injury-patched offensive team, he will have to dispense with his defensive team to get through every game. The defensive part of the squad remains the seventh best in the league, having only allowed 167 points.

Rasul Douglas made an interception to win the game against Arizona (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas / Reuters)

However, the news fell like a bucket of ice water within the franchise, after last Thursday, the Packers could defeat the only undefeated team so far, the Arizona Cardinals. A game day that was adorned with an outstanding participation of the current MVP of the league: Rodgers.

The current situation of the franchise could be deduced because during Thursday’s game, the Packers had to present without Davante Adams (who is also on the list of those infected by COVID-19), Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdez, in addition to the exit during the tight end match Robert Tonyan.

During his stay, the head coach Matt LaFleur has maintained a 33-7 record during the regular season and has the best record of any coach in the Super Bowl era in his first 40 managed meetings, according to Sebastián Matínez Christensen.

Yesterday, the Power Ranking weekly and where the team led by Aaron Rodgers. They maintain a mark of seven games won and only one setback, which seems to be a mark little questioned by the good functioning of the team within the playing field.

The team’s defense will have to mark the breed to seek to win the games ahead (Photo: Joe Camporeale / Reuters)

At the same time, the team was regarded as one of the highest-ranking in this season, having among its ranks talented and fine-playing style players. However, in the words of Martínez Christensen, “it was not strong enough in the trenches and was dominated by more physical teams.”

As it was in his defeats against the San Francisco 49ers during the 2020 regular season, and against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the postseason, after being left out of the title race, another problem was found for the franchise within its trenches, as Aaron Rodgers seemed no longer to return to the team due to an argument with the general manager of the Packers. Issue that was later resolved.

In addition to the encounter in front of some Chiefs that seem not to work, and that their compass is not directing them in the proper way, the Packers will have to face the Seattle Seahawks, while Rodgers is out of action.

The team could also get used to life after the Aaron era with them, as it is almost a certainty that This is the quarterback’s last year with the franchise.

KEEP READING:

Raiders Promise Fired for Responsibility in Fatal Car Event

Andy Ruiz revealed what the demanding personality of Canelo Álvarez is like in the gym

Cheers, screams and fury: a wave of one hundred thousand people surrendered to Checo Pérez in CDMX