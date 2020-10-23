Aaron Taylor-Johnson Joins Brad Pitt on ‘Bullet Practice’ at Sony

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is about to hitch the ensemble forged of David Leitch’s motion film “Bullet Practice,” starring Brad Pitt.

The Sony Footage venture relies on Kotaro Isaka’s Japanese e-book “Maria Beetle” and facilities on a bunch of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a practice in Tokyo. Zak Olkewitz wrote the script.

Kelly McCormick is producing by way of 87North with Antoine Fuqua. Kat Samick is govt producing together with Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who signify Isaka and the IP. Brittany Morrissey is the manager overseeing the venture for Sony Footage.

Pitt got here on to the venture in early July. He had been weighing his choices since profitable his first performing Oscar for Quentin Tarantino’s “As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood” for taking part in stuntman Cliff Sales space. Pitt can be hooked up to co-star with Emma Stone on the Damien Chazelle film “Babylon,” which moved again the beginning of manufacturing to 2021, creating a gap on his schedule for “Bullet Practice.”

Taylor-Johnson most not too long ago appeared in Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” reverse John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. He’ll subsequent seem within the action-spy characteristic, “The King’s Man,” a prequel to the “Kingsman” movie sequence. His different credit embrace “A Million Little Items,” David McKenzie’s “Outlaw King,” Tom Ford’s “Nocturnal Animals,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Godzilla,” and Dave Lizewski’s “Kick-Ass.” The British actor started performing at age six and performed a younger Charlie Chaplin within the 2003 film “Shanghai Knights.”

He's repped by WME, Brillstein Leisure Companions and authorized Sloane, Supply, Weber and Dern.