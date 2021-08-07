Aashita Rathore Wiki, Biography, Profession, Movies, Pictures

Aashita Rathore is a social media artist from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. She turned into an web sensation and sticks out for her resemblance to widespread actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aashita stocks the lip-sync movies and recreating movies of actress Aishwarya Rai. She got here to the limelight for being Aishwarya Rai’s doppelganger. She has respectable fan fans on social media platforms.

Aashita Rathore Biography

Identify Aashita Rathore
Actual Identify Aashita Rathore
Nickname Aashita Singh, Aashita
Occupation Actress, Type
Date of Start But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification Graduate
College But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Spare time activities But to be up to date
Start Position Indore, Madhya Pradesh
Place of origin Indore, Madhya Pradesh
Present Town Indore, Madhya Pradesh
Nationality Indian

Aashita Rathore Authentic Social Profiles

instagram.com/aashitarathore

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

Fascinating Info of Aashita Rathore

  • She has greater than 33k fans (as of July 2021) on Instagram.
  • She additionally does reels duets with a Salman Khan doppelganger ‘Vikram Singh Rajput’.

Aashita Rathore Movies

Watch some movies of Aashita Rathore,

Aashita Rathore Pictures

Take a look at the most recent pictures of the Aishwarya Rai Aashita Rathore,

