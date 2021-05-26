Aastha Gill (Singer) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Aastha Gill (Singer) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Aastha Gill is an Indian singer an song composer. She works predominantly Punjabi singles and Bollywood film songs. In 2019, Aastha invented the catchy and thrilling anthem of the TikTok Jeetega Saara India Global Cup. She is legendary for her albums like Dj Wale Babu, Buzz, Naagin, Loopy Girl, Inebriated N Prime, Video Banade, Hermosa, and Saara India.

Aastha Gill was once born on 1 January 1993 in Punjab, India. Her father’s title is Jaspal Singh. She has two siblings, a sister named Prerana Gill and a brother named Rameez Gill. She concluded her Bachelor’s stage in Journalism from Vivekananda Institute of Skilled Research in Delhi.

Bio

Actual Identify Aastha H Gill Nickname Aastha Career Singer Date of Delivery 1 January 1993 Age (as in 2021) 28 Years Delivery Position Punjab, India Nationality Indian House The town Punjab, India Circle of relatives Mom : Seema Gill

Father : Jaspal Singh

Sister : Prerana Gill



Brother : Rameez Gill

Husband : Now not To be had Faith Sikhism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Profession

Aastha made her debut with the music Dhup Chickk of the movie Fugly within the 12 months 2014. She made her title with epic hit songs like Abhi Toh Celebration Shuru Hui Hai from the film Khoobsurat (2014) and the soundtrack album Dj Wale Babu (2015). She launched her unmarried RayZR Mera Swag in 2016. Aastha labored for an promoting corporate.

Within the 12 months 2018, her merchandise music Glad Glad from the movie Blackmail went viral after importing on YouTube and, it has gained 5 million perspectives in 5 days. She got here out with the music Buzz with Badshah In 2018, and the music gained an enormous reaction from the target market with over 300 million perspectives. She launched many singles and hit film songs in 2018, like Kamariya (Stree), Correct Patola (Namaste England), Kare Ja, Heartless, Nain, Name Ready.

Her different albums come with Saara India in 2019, Hermosa toes. D Soldierz in 2020, Video Banade toes. Sukh E in 2020, Loopy Girl in 2020, Inebriated N Prime toes. Mellow D 2021. In 2021, she took section within the fact tv program Worry Issue: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a competitor.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Now not Recognized School Vivekananda Institue of Skilled Research, Delhi Tutorial Qualification Bachelor’s in Journalism Debut Movie : ‘Dhup Chickk’ music in movie Fugly (2014) Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 4″ Toes Weight 56 Kg Determine Dimension 34-29-34 Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Making a song, Buying groceries and Travelling

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Price Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Aastha Gill was once born and taken up in Punjab, India.

She has given a large number of a success albums in her occupation, along with her couple rapper Badshah.

Aastha believes Sunidhi Chauhan to be his idol.

She collaborated with the Daniel Wellington watch.

She is keen on canines and owns a puppy canine named Bella Gill.

She’s a fierce Globetrotter.

Aastha is an avid get dressed author as she creates her seems to be.

