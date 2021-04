AB6IX is gearing up for his or her return!

On April 6, the primary teaser was launched for his or her upcoming album “MO’ COMPLETE : HAVE A DREAM,” which shall be launched on April 26 at 6 p.m. KST.

The group is making a speedy comeback following the discharge of their repackaged album “SALUTE : A NEW HOPE” in January.

Take a look at the mysterious first teaser picture under: