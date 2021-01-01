AB6IX Announces January Comeback + Drops 1st Teaser

AB6IX is kicking off 2021 with a comeback!

On December 31, AB6IX formally introduced their plans to make a comeback subsequent month. The group can be returning with “SALUTE : A NEW HOPE,” a repackage of their third mini album “SALUTE,” on January 18.

AB6IX additionally launched their first teaser picture for his or her upcoming repackaged album.

Are you excited for AB6IX’s return? What sort of idea would you wish to see from the group for this comeback? Share your ideas with us under, and keep tuned for additional updates!