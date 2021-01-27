AB6IX On Their Artistic Influences And Processes, Personalities, 2021 Targets, And More

February’s situation of Singles Korea options the members of AB6IX!

The group talked about their technique of songwriting as Kim Dong Hyun shared, “After the track is full and we affirm it with our company, the members all take heed to it collectively after which we report. Often, there are occasions once I’ll have my members take heed to it first on the dorm.”

Whereas discussing the most recent launch of their repackage album “SALUTE: A NEW HOPE,” Park Woo Jin praised Lee Dae Hwi for writing the lyrics to “APRICITY” and their fan track “ENCORE.” In regards to the fan track, Lee Dae Hwi commented, “To be trustworthy, the style was a bit unfamiliar for me. Nevertheless, I believed that it could go well with AB6IX very well and it touches you that rather more dramatically as a result of our ABNEW [AB6IX’s fans] featured on it. We simply added the cherry on prime.”

Park Woo Jin chimed in, “After our debut, this was the primary time I acquired chills after listening to a information.” Jeon Woong added, “If we get to sing this at a live performance, I believe I’ll cry. The track is nice so please take a hear.”

Lee Dae Hwi, who has been coined a genius for his all-around expertise, commented on the picture by saying, “My picture as a genius has been so properly developed by my company and on broadcasts however should you look deeper, I don’t actually have a lot. Though I’m grateful for the nickname, I additionally really feel a bit upset as a result of I believe it overshadows every little thing I labored actually onerous for.”

He continued, “I used to be capable of get right here by sleeping lower than others and learning more durable, however I believe the picture has been solidified that I’m naturally proficient and subsequently had it straightforward. That’s disappointing so I’ve been engaged on a brand new picture to beat that.”

Kim Dong Hyun talked about his musical influences, sharing, “I used to be in a band since center college. There aren’t many songs that I can play from begin to end. My precedence was all the time vocals and I’ve saved my cowl songs to about one verse even after my debut. Nevertheless, there are fairly a number of songs I can cowl. I’ve even practiced songs by Jang Beom June, Busker Busker, Geeks, and Epik Excessive after rearranging them right into a band session. If I ever get to make solo music, I need to strive music that mixes R&B with an acoustic sound. A style like the music Jeong Sewoon does.”

On prime of contributing to the group’s songwriting, Park Woo Jin is an avid choreographer for AB6IX. He shared, “Ever since I used to be younger, I attended a dance academy and needed to choreograph so fairly than really feel impressed, I’ve my very own formulation. First off, I get an understanding of the music’s subject and story after which I draw out an enormous image. After choosing an idea of unhappiness, happiness, sexiness, and so on., I consider the ability and beat that matches that. I consider cool strikes in my head after which I freestyle to the track.”

Park Woo Jin added, “From that, there are occasions the place I choose stuff out. I flip the music off for a second and I arrange the actions earlier than filming it. You’ll be able to take a look at it like doing a puzzle. I arrange the general particulars after which full it after writing down the formations and the members’ names. Though there could also be instances the place one thing good comes out of doing naked minimal work, that hasn’t occurred for me. After I didn’t work onerous, I haven’t been capable of obtain something. Even when that did occur, I might imagine that it was the results of some sort of effort I had put in previously.”

Jeon Woong touched on being the group’s eldest member, commenting, “Relatively than me serving to them out, I find yourself receiving extra assist. Technically, they debuted earlier than me and are mainly my seniors. I depend on them each on stage and mentally. Though there isn’t no strain in any respect, that strain is kind of minuscule in comparison with the stress Dae Hwi feels whereas producing. Since we all know Dae Hwi’s stress properly, the opposite members together with myself work on track and lyric writing to assist relieve at the least somewhat little bit of the strain on Dae Hwi.”

He continued, “Inside our group, there additionally hasn’t been a time the place the accountability of being the oldest has closely fallen upon me. I fairly simply categorical my affection extra and simply have extra to be taught, so I really feel snug.” With amusing, Jeon Woong added, “Truthfully, I believe every little thing can be peaceable if I simply did properly.”

AB6IX additionally addressed their plans and objectives for 2021. Lee Dae Hwi shared, “We need to proceed exhibiting our progress musically. We need to set our aim as releasing extra good albums. Additionally, we hope we will seem on tv extra typically. We hope that it’s going to turn out to be a 2021 the place there will probably be a whole lot of content material yow will discover AB6IX on, from music reveals to selection reveals.”

He adopted up with, “After getting ready ourselves with more healthy our bodies and brighter mindsets, we need to broaden our members’ particular person actions and hope we will promote properly.”

