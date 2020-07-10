AB6IX Picks The Most And Least Active Members In Their Group Chat, Biggest Scaredy Cat, And More

Following their comeback with “The Reply,” AB6IX appeared as friends on “Lee Joon’s Younger Avenue”!

On the July 9 radio broadcast of SBS Energy FM’s “Lee Joon’s Younger Avenue,” AB6IX joined host Lee Joon to talk about their newest album, personalities, and extra.

As Zico helped produce their new title observe “The Reply,” the group shared that he is shut with their company CEO Rhymer and a senior artist they respect. They commented, “Zico personally directed the tune for us, and he was so detailed, which we expect allowed the tune to be perfected.”

In line with the title of their tune, the boys picked the members who “reply,” or reply, most and least typically of their group chat. For the least energetic member, Park Woo Jin answered, “I feel it’s Woong. I haven’t seen him reply a lot.” Jeon Woong defined, “I don’t actually take part in group chats or textual content a lot. I do name generally although.”

The members unanimously picked Park Woo Jin because the chattiest member, commenting, “Park Woo Jin makes use of loads of cute emoticons and sends humorous footage.”

The group later selected Jeon Woong because the group’s scaredy cat, saying he couldn’t watch horror motion pictures and had the largest reactions to their jokes. Jeon Woong additionally picked himself, saying, “I’ve probably the most worry. I’m petrified of ghosts and folks.”

When requested if he feared ghosts or folks extra, Jeon Woong selected ghosts, hilariously explaining, “You’ll be able to no less than struggle folks.”

AB6IX additionally talked about their dorm life and who has modified probably the most whereas they’ve lived collectively. Park Woo Jin obtained two votes for having modified probably the most, and the members shared, “In contrast to his intense first impression, he’s gotten rather a lot cuter” and “Contrasting his easygoing picture, he’s superb at cleansing up.”

Later, Lee Dae Hwi obtained two votes because the member they’ve been most moved by. Jeon Woong thanked Lee Dae Hwi as a result of he fills their dorm with heaps to eat, and Lee Dae Hwi replied, “That’s one thing you must be grateful to my mother for.”

Park Woo Jin hilariously defined that he was touched by Lee Dae Hwi “as a result of he’s cute.” Concerning Park Woo Jin, Kim Dong Hyun added, “After I was sick, as quickly as our observe ended, he would get me drugs.”

On the finish of the published, Park Woo Jin commented, “I had such a enjoyable time, and we are going to proceed to indicate a great aspect to ourselves sooner or later. Please stay up for it heaps.”

