AB6IX Recommends Songs From Their Comeback Album “SALUTE : A NEW HOPE,” Describes Concepts They’d Like To Strive, And More

AB6IX shared their ideas on their new album, future plans, and extra in an interview!

The group made a comeback on January 18 with their repackage album “SALUTE : A NEW HOPE,” which options the title observe “STAY YOUNG.” They’ve made their return quickly after releasing the album “SALUTE” on November 2, 2020.

Jeon Woong stated of their interview, “I believe that is our first time making a comeback so shortly, I’m actually completely satisfied. With the album ‘SALUTE : A NEW HOPE’ as the beginning, I need to delight [our fans] ABNEW’s eyes and ears extra in 2021.” Kim Dong Hyun additionally stated he’s completely satisfied to have the ability to stage new performances for followers so shortly after their November promotions with “SALUTE,” including, “The songs on this album are so nice, so I need to current them to our followers shortly and I’m enthusiastic about what their reactions is likely to be.”

“I believe I labored laborious at practising whereas feeling that I need to meet followers quickly,” stated Park Woo Jin. “I put in a whole lot of effort as a result of I need to present extra various variations of myself, and so I believe I’ll be capable to present a greater model of myself throughout these promotions too.” Lee Dae Hwi shared that whereas they have been making a fast comeback, it felt prefer it took a very long time due to how a lot he needed to point out followers a brand new efficiency quickly. “Though there are limits to our promotions in comparison with earlier than COVID-19, I needed to speak with our followers extra via music,” stated Lee Dae Hwi.

As they launched their new album and title observe, Jeon Woong stated, “‘SALUTE : A NEW HOPE’ is an album that goals to ship a message of hope and luxury to assist the uneasiness that younger individuals really feel.” Kim Dong Hyun shared, “Our title observe ‘STAY YOUNG’ is straightforward to hearken to whereas additionally having a cheerful rhythm. It’s a tune that brings to thoughts the phrase ‘youth.’”

Park Woo Jin shared that in comparison with their intense and charismatic “SALUTE” promotions, this time round they’ll be displaying a cheerful model of themselves with a hopeful power via “STAY YOUNG.” Lee Dae Hwi stated, “That is AB6IX’s first repackage album, and we ready it with an idea that’s the overall reverse of our earlier album ‘SALUTE.’ We needed to convey a message of consolation and hope to younger people who find themselves taking up lovely challenges like us. ‘STAY YOUNG’ is a tune that Woo Jin labored on, and it’s one which cheers the listener up, so I hope that many individuals will hearken to it and really feel completely satisfied.”

When requested which b-side they’d advocate, Jeon Woong selected “ENCORE (Feat. ABNEW).” He defined, “It options the voices of our followers ABNEW, so I really feel moved every time I hearken to it. As soon as COVID-19 is over, I believe it will likely be actually touching to sing this tune along with followers at a live performance.”

Kim Dong Hyun selected the tune “SURREAL (Different Rock Combine).” He stated, “It’s a observe that I’ve actually appreciated since our earlier album ‘VIVID,’ however I believe it might be good when you listened to it as a result of this remix model with the band’s intense rock sound can also be actually nice.”

Park Woo Jin and Lee Dae Hwi additionally picked “ENCORE (Feat. ABNEW)” as their suggestions. Park Woo Jin stated, “We will’t hear the shouts of our followers once we’re on stage recently due to COVID-19, however ‘ENCORE (Feat. ABNEW)’ consists of the voices of our followers so I believe it’s nice that I’m in a position to hear our followers’ cheers and shouts every time I hearken to it. Additionally, I’d advocate it as a result of the tune itself is an efficient match for winter.” Lee Dae Hwi additionally described the observe as significant due to the followers’ voices and shared his hope that they will sing it along with followers at a live performance quickly.

The group was then requested to explain an idea or style that they’d wish to attempt for his or her subsequent album. Jeon Woong shared, “I need to attempt a tune that options the great thing about Korea. I believe it might be cool if we carried out in hanbok and outfits that present the great thing about custom or used props to take action. I additionally suppose it might be match for AB6IX’s vibe, in order that’s why I need to attempt it.”

Kim Dong Hyun stated, “I need to attempt a dreamy and charismatic idea, however I need to present followers a model of us that’s completely totally different from what we’ve performed earlier than.” Park Woo Jin commented, “I need to attempt an idea that’s horny and dreamy. We additionally often speak and put a whole lot of thought into it in order that we’re all the time displaying new variations of ourselves.”

Lee Dae Hwi shared, “We need to make the music that the general public of that point desires. In a troublesome time like this, we need to embrace messages in our music that encourage listeners. We’re working laborious on writing music now too, so you possibly can look ahead to it.”

Lastly, AB6IX spoke about their promotion plans and resolutions for 2021. Jeon Woong stated, “2021 has now begun, and I hope that we promote fortunately with out the members getting harm. We’ll work laborious at promotions in order that extra individuals within the public can hear AB6IX’s music. Please present a whole lot of love and curiosity.” Kim Dong Hyun shared their plans to work laborious at selling their first album of the 12 months and requested everybody to point out a whole lot of love for “STAY YOUNG.”

Park Woo Jin stated, “We plan to work laborious at promotions as a way to create completely satisfied instances for followers and to repay followers by displaying a greater and newer model of ourselves.” Lee Dae Hwi shared, “We’ll be releasing extra albums and displaying many alternative sides of ourselves this 12 months. Please preserve displaying your assist and love.”

