AB6IX Shares Their Group Goals And Where They Each Get Musical Inspiration

AB6IX not too long ago participated in a pictorial and interview with Dazed Korea.

The group talked about what sort of future they dream of for AB6IX with Lee Dae Hwi sharing, “After changing into the most effective idol group, I need to turn into a gaggle that turns into a constructive affect on their junior artists.”

Lim Younger Min added, “I believe it’s precedence for the group to do properly fairly than the person. There are teams that do properly with in style particular person members, however whenever you take a look at teams who do properly as a workforce, every member is so cool. AB6IX needs to turn into that form of group.”

Kim Dong Hyun commented, “Despite the fact that my mother is older, she is aware of TVXQ and Tremendous Junior. Similar to these spectacular senior artists, I need to turn into a workforce that’s remembered and cherished by everybody, no matter their age and gender.”

AB6IX is well-known for each member participating in writing a lot of their songs. When requested the place they obtain their inspiration, Lim Younger Min answered, “I think about lots. I’ve enjoyable pondering ‘If that have been me, how would I act?’ in all kinds of conditions.”

Giving the reply reverse of Lim Younger Min’s, Park Woo Jin shared, “Not like Younger Min, I take into consideration previous experiences or happenings round me after which translate my ideas into writing.”

Jeon Woong added, “Nowadays, I reread the diary I stored since I used to be a trainee and take into consideration how uncertain I felt concerning the future.”

Kim Dong Hyun picked books, explaining, “Recurrently, after I learn books, I write down phrases or phrases that I like. Once I write songs, I look over these notes and put them into my very own phrases.”

Lastly, Lee Dae Hwi shared, “Music displays the technology, so I attempt to consider the present nature of society. I wrote ‘Breathe‘ pondering of the problem of mud,” which is a big well being concern in Korea.

AB6IX shall be making their return with their second EP “VIVID” on June 8. Try the most recent teasers right here! Their full editorial and article shall be obtainable within the June problem of Dazed Korea.

