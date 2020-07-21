AB6IX Shares Thoughts On The Meaning Of The Phrase “Be Myself”

AB6IX confirmed off mature appears to be like for a pictorial with the journal Area Homme+!

The members defined the idea for the picture shoot: “Be Myself.” Lee Dae Hwi mentioned, “Be your self — we’re all completely different. We don’t have any similarities with anybody else. Our names and beginning dates are all completely different, so how can we be the identical?”

He continued, “Since we’re all completely different, if I simply ‘be myself,’ I’ll change into completely different from everybody. We’re all folks with completely different lights.”

Kim Dong Hyun shared his tackle the phrase. He mentioned, “It’s about having the ability to converse my thoughts correctly with out being swayed by what others say.”

He added, “Nonetheless, one should learn the room and know for certain what to let go of with out simply doing no matter they wish to do.”

Jeon Woong revealed his ideas as nicely. “It’s about laughing and shifting on,” he mentioned. “Residing positively received’t damage you.”

In the meantime, Park Woo Jin commented actually that he doesn’t know what it means to be himself but. He mentioned, “I wish to present a facet of me that even I haven’t discovered but via the music I’ve deliberate to make from the beginning.” He added, “I’m interested by what model of me I’ll change into.”

AB6IX’s full interview and pictorial will probably be out there within the August situation of Area Homme+.

