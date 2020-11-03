AB6IX Talks About Composing Songs For “SALUTE,” Their 2020 Targets, And More

AB6IX has returned with their third mini album “SALUTE”!

The group marked their comeback and talked about their new album in an interview launched on November 2. Simply 5 months after the discharge of their second mini album “VIVID,” AB6IX made a dramatic and charismatic transformation for “SALUTE.”

The members spoke about this new idea. Park Woo Jin shared, “We had been in a position to come again 5 months after our final album and I really feel good that we’re in a position to showcase a brand new efficiency so quickly. I’ll work exhausting for these promotions too and never get damage.” Lee Dae Hwi added, “I’m actually trying ahead to returning with a brand new idea. We are going to make certain to indicate our followers a refreshing efficiency.”

The 4 members of the group every took half in composing a b-side for their new album. When requested about any enjoyable tales all through their preparations, Jeon Woong answered, “Once we recorded ‘Heaven,’ I used to be so grateful that my members sang it effectively, simply the best way I imagined.” Kim Dong Hyun responded, “‘Possibly’ is a music about farewells, so throughout our recording, I requested the members to sing like somebody who had truly gone by way of a breakup.”

When discussing their title monitor “SALUTE,” Jeon Woong and Park Woo Jin picked the group choreography with their backup dancers as the primary efficiency level. Jeon Woong defined, “I feel the half the place we group up with many backup dancers is the primary level. I feel it’s the purpose that permits you to watch our efficiency that rather more enjoyably.”

With solely two months left within the 12 months, the boys had been requested what targets they’ve, each for his or her present promotions and for the remainder of 2020. Kim Dong Hyun answered, “If it’s attainable, I need to see our followers and carry out for them earlier than the 12 months ends.” Lee Dae Hwi gave an analogous reply, explaining, “I need to search out each our followers and the general public by way of quite a lot of performances, together with 2020 award exhibits.”

Jeon Woong shared, “I hope that AB6IX receives extra love from the general public and that we’re in a position to conclude 2020 effectively with out getting damage.” Park Woo Jin responded, “My aim for these promotions is for nobody to get damage and to have enjoyable whereas selling with my members.”

Lastly, AB6IX mentioned their future plans and shared messages to their followers. Jeon Woong mentioned, “Please give our album ‘SALUTE’ numerous love as we labored actually exhausting on it! I hope we are able to meet in good well being!” Park Woo Jin shared, “Our future plans embody repeatedly reaching our targets. I need to meet with our followers for an extended, very long time whereas laughing, crying, and having enjoyable collectively.”

Kim Dong Hyun added, “We are going to change into a consistently rising and maturing AB6IX! Please give ‘SALUTE’ numerous love!” Lee Dae Hwi commented, “Though there are numerous extra restrictions now resulting from COVID-19, AB6IX will work exhausting to showcase our distinctive music so please give us numerous love and a spotlight.”

Take a look at AB6IX’s new MV for “SALUTE” right here!

