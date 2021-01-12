AB6IX Talks About Self-Producing Their Albums, Artists They Want To Work With, And More

AB6IX talked about their plans for 2021 in a current interview with Star Information!

Throughout the interview, AB6IX talked about receiving the AAA Greatest Icon award on the 2020 Asia Artist Awards. Kim Dong Hyun shared, “Final time, they gratefully gave us an superior award, and I really feel proud that we acquired an excellent award just like the Greatest Icon this time as effectively. I get the thought that we must always turn into even higher artists after receiving this award.” Lee Dae Hwi added, “It will be good if we turned this era’s icon just like the title of the award.”

Park Woo Jin shared that the group ready for his or her final album “SALUTE” with the mindset of beginning anew as in the event that they had been preparing for his or her debut once more. Relating to his leg harm, Park Woo Jin commented, “It’s gotten quite a bit higher. There are nonetheless some motions I can’t do, nevertheless it’s not a giant difficulty whereas I’m dancing.”

The members additionally talked about receiving the tune “THE ANSWER” from Zico. On the variations between producer Zico and producer Lee Dae Hwi, Jeon Woong shared, “I’ve seen Lee Dae Hwi for therefore lengthy that working with him is comfy. He’s a member and good friend who is aware of me higher than anybody else. When he says, ‘Hyung, do it like this,’ it comes out immediately. Zico is such a sunbae (senior) that it’s nonetheless a bit troublesome to work with him.” Park Woo Jin talked about that he realized quite a bit about rapping, equivalent to tone and diction, from Zico, and Kim Dong Hyun talked concerning the stress to do effectively and hear intently to Zico’s directing once they recorded with him.

When requested about producing AB6IX’s title songs, Lee Dae Hwi replied, “There’s undoubtedly stress. Since our debut tune ‘Breathe‘ acquired a number of love, I felt that the following tune ought to have a fair higher response for the reason that public and followers will need one thing extra. Truthfully, that’s why writing songs is a bit troublesome. There are occasions when good songs come out, and there are some songs I’ve thrown within the garbage can whereas writing.”

Kim Dong Hyun elaborated, “It’s good to have my tune within the album, however I really feel much more proud once we introduce our album as one which’s stuffed with the members’ songs. I really feel an excellent sense of pleasure in that,” and he added his resolve to work more durable on producing songs.

The members additionally talked about not having the ability to meet their followers resulting from COVID-19. Park Woo Jin shared that some memorable on-line fan signal calls included a fan who sang their tune and a unique international fan who used messages on a sketchbook to speak with them. Kim Dong Hyun added, “There have been many followers who cried throughout the video name. It broke my coronary heart. Many individuals stated that they needed to see us a lot and had been having a troublesome time since they couldn’t see us due to COVID-19.”

On future performances AB6IX needed to do, Kim Dong Hyun shared that it might be fascinating if the vocalists did the rapping whereas the rappers did the singing. Jeon Woong commented, “I actually take pleasure in rap. I particularly take pleasure in copying Park Woo Jin’s rap.” Park Woo Jin added, “He’s gotten higher than earlier than. He’s improved quite a bit.”

Lee Dae Hwi shared that it was additionally an honor to collaborate with Lizzo and that he needed to obtain a tune produced by Park Jin Younger sooner or later. Park Woo Jin shared that he needed to work with Ed Sheeran, and Kim Dong Hyun added that he additionally needed to work with Ed Sheeran, together with Pink Sweat$ and Keshi. Moreover, the members shared that they had been fascinated by particular person music promotions, and Park Woo Jin revealed that he needed to turn into a radio DJ since he enjoys speaking.

AB6IX additionally revealed their ideas on the yr 2020. Kim Dong Hyun shared, “I’ve stated this to Jeon Woong, however it might be good if everybody on the earth may promise to fake 2020 didn’t exist and reside 2020 yet one more time. We additionally wouldn’t achieve one yr in age, and we might relive 2020.” He added that it was a disgrace he couldn’t see their followers a lot in 2020, and Lee Dae Hwi talked about that their world tour had been canceled. Nonetheless, Jeon Woong shared that it had nonetheless been yr for him as a result of the members promoted onerous and received nearer whereas speaking with followers in numerous strategies.

For 2021, Kim Dong Hyun shared, “I don’t know if it’ll occur even when the 4 of us say it’s our objective, however I hope it turns into a yr wherein we are able to meet our followers. I need to do all the things I couldn’t do in 2020.” Jeon Woong added, “I one way or the other really feel as if we’ll be capable of greet followers extra continuously in 2021 than final yr,” and Lee Dae Hwi shared, “I hope to be a bit extra wholesome and reside with a extra common sample in 2021.” Park Woo Jin shared, “I feel AB6IX will do higher in 2021.”

Lastly, Kim Dong Hyun added, “It’s because of ABNEW (AB6IX’s followers) that we acquired such an excellent award on the Asia Artist Awards this time. There’s a lot ABNEW does for us. We’ll do our greatest each second to repay this. Please anticipate as we’ll at all times present you our finest sides so that you don’t have to attend.”

AB6IX is presently gearing up for the discharge of their repackaged third mini album “SALUTE: A NEW HOPE” on January 18.

