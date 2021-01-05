General News

AB6IX To Release Remix Of Why Don’t We’s “Fallin’ (Adrenaline)”

January 5, 2021
AB6IX has a brand new remix on the way in which!

The group might be dropping a remix of the American band Why Don’t We’s observe “Fallin’ (Adrenaline)” on January 7 at 6 p.m. KST. The band’s Twitter account shared the announcement tweet and added, “this remix is particular” and “AB6IX introduced the warmth.”

AB6IX additionally teamed up with American singer-songwriter Lizzo in 2019 to launch a remix of her tune “Fact Hurts.” The group is presently gearing up for a January 18 return with “SALUTE : A NEW HOPE,””a repackage of their third mini album “SALUTE.”

Take a take heed to the unique “Fallin’ (Adrenaline)” under!

