AB6IX’s Agency Explains Changes To Their Comeback Following Lim Young Min’s Departure

Following Lim Young Min’s departure from AB6IX, Model New Music has introduced adjustments to the group’s comeback preparations and launch.

AB6IX’s comeback was initially scheduled for June 8 however was postponed to June 29 after the information of Lim Young Min’s DUI was introduced on June 4. He instantly halted group actions and AB6IX started making ready for a four-member comeback. On June 8, it was introduced that Lim Young Min has left the group.

Later that day, AB6IX’s company Model New Music launched an announcement concerning their plans to edit and redistribute all of the content material associated to the group’s new mini album, “VIVID.” Their assertion reads as follows:

Hi there, that is Model New Music.

We needed to make a couple of bulletins concerning AB6IX’s second mini album ‘VIVID’ which is scheduled for launch on June 29.

With the purpose of being launched at present (June 8), AB6IX’s new album ‘VIVID’ and all its related content material and manufacturing (bodily album, digital audio, music video, advertising and marketing content material, planning video content material, banners and extra promotional merchandise, stage costumes, and so on.) had been 100 p.c accomplished. Nonetheless, with the regretful scenario only some days forward of the comeback, we’ve continued inner discussions on the right way to rigorously rearrange all of the content material and manufacturing we’ve already accomplished.

It might be actually nice if we may utterly reorganize the whole lot from begin to end, however at the moment, we’re actually too quick on time. It’s true that caring for and coping with the whole lot can be a particularly massive weight on each the company and the members.

Consequently, we need to clarify to followers and ask to your understanding about edits for the album that we are at present making, in addition to edits that we can not make.

First off is digital audio and choreography. Presently, we’ve accomplished re-recording all six tracks after modifying the lyrics and redistributing components among the many 4 members. We solely have re-mixing and re-mastering left to do. These edited tracks have been delivered to all music websites and will probably be uploaded as deliberate on the brand new launch date. The initially accomplished bodily CDs have additionally all been discarded and will probably be re-produced with these closing songs.

For choreography, the title observe in addition to the b-side tracks had been accomplished for 5 folks and the members had been completely familiarized with it. Nonetheless, we’ve modified it to a four-person model and are diligently making ready to showcase an much more excellent efficiency.

Second is the parts of the album. As acknowledged beforehand, all parts of the album weren’t solely totally produced, however had even been totally packaged. Nonetheless, we’ve determined that it could be too troublesome to utterly redo the images, album design, print, and so on. and will probably be reorganizing to the perfect of our capability as our schedule permits. After discarding all of the bodily albums, we’re awaiting the manufacturing or alternative of the parts that require replica, together with the photobook, CD, sleeve, poster, picture card, put up card, and AR picture card. Nonetheless, we want to let you understand that the field, ‘VIVID’ coloration chip, sticker, and picture stands plan for use as initially produced, as they’ve already been licensed by the Korea Music Copyright Affiliation, making modifying troublesome. We ask for followers’ understanding that beginning the following print, we plan for all of those parts to be utterly edited.

Third is concerning the music video for title observe ‘THE ANSWER.’ As the primary music video teaser was already launched and it could be troublesome to rearrange schedules with varied companions, we’ve determined that it could be onerous to re-film. Below the circumstances, we plan to launch an edited model that minimizes the display time of Lim Young Min. We kindly ask for the beneficiant understanding of followers.

Fourth, though separate from the album, is in regards to the fan equipment for members of the ABNEW fan membership. The fan equipment and all its parts are at present 90 p.c accomplished. Nonetheless, we’ve determined to proceed with re-designing and re-printing. If we have to make one other announcement as regards to the progress, we are going to make one other assertion.

Moreover, we plan to breed each inner and exterior movies and promotional content material related to the album by discarding, re-filming, and re-editing.

Lastly, we apologize that there are inevitably factors the place we have to ask for followers’ understanding. Simply as a lot as you’ve understood and supported us, we promise to return with good music and content material.

Please give plenty of assist and a spotlight to AB6IX sooner or later as they begin anew with 4 members.

Thanks.