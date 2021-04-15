AB6IX’s Kim Dong Hyun Confirmed + Lee Jun Young And Jung In Sun In Talks To Join NU’EST’s JR And Yoon Ji Sung In New Romance Drama

Upcoming romance drama “I’ll Turn out to be Your Night time” is finalizing its remaining forged members!

“I’ll Turn out to be Your Night time” is a romance drama about well-liked idol band LUNA and a pretend physician who finally ends up residing at their dorm to deal with a sleepwalking member. NU’EST’s JR has already been confirmed to make his drama debut because the band’s bassist Lee Shin, whereas Yoon Ji Sung will painting the band’s drummer Kim Yoo Chan.

The duo might be joined by AB6IX’s Kim Dong Hyun, who might be taking part in LUNA member Gaon. Gaon is LUNA’s keyboardist and youngest member at 17 years previous, who made the crew two years in the past after beating out 10,000 different contestants. Not like his spectacular and charismatic expertise on the keys, he has a novel and indescribable character that others concern.

Becoming for the youngest member, Gaon loves to select fights along with his members however turns into an extremely shy boy in entrance of their followers. He has the best physique out of all of the members and is a personality of shock, hiding a secret from his previous.

On April 15, it was reported that U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young and Jung In Sun would play the leads of the drama. The supply included that Lee Jun Young would play Tae In, the sleepwalking LUNA member, and that Jung In Sun would play his love curiosity, the physician who strikes into their dorm.

In response to those stories, Lee Jun Young’s company nhemg shared with Newsen, “Lee Jun Young obtained a casting provide for ‘I’ll Turn out to be Your Night time’ and is reviewing it.”

Jung In Sun’s company H& Leisure gave the same response, sharing, “Jung In Sun obtained a casting provide for drama ‘I’ll Turn out to be Your Night time’ and is wanting over it positively.”

Jung In Sun not too long ago wrapped up her drama “How To Be Thirty” whereas Lee Jun Young will quickly be starring in KBS 2TV’s “Imitation” beginning Could 7. Kim Dong Hyun may also be making his comeback with AB6IX on April 26.

“I’ll Turn out to be Your Night time” goals to start manufacturing in Could with the aim of premiering within the second half of the 12 months and is in discussions to air on SBS.

