AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi Opens Up About Gender Stereotypes + Living Without Regret

In a current interview and pictorial for Enviornment Homme Plus journal, AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi shared his life philosophy and his hopes for the long run.

After posing for the journal’s December problem in an array of putting appears to be like, Lee Dae Hwi commented, “I’ve posed for lots of pictorials throughout my profession as an idol, however I’d at all times had the urge to attempt one with a daring idea like this. Because of this chance, I used to be capable of fulfill that urge. I needed to look completely different from the same old Lee Dae Hwi by attempting daring new hairstyles, make-up, and poses.”

The idol went on, “Even when others assume it’s unusual or unfamiliar, I need to repeatedly attempt new issues.”

Lee Dae Hwi defined that he hopes to interrupt previous typical stereotypes about gender, remarking, “After I tackle a horny idea, moderately than a hard and fast concept of ‘manly sexiness’ or ‘female sexiness,’ I’d prefer it to return off as ‘merely Lee Dae Hwi.’ In any case, that is 2020, isn’t it? I hope that individuals will take a look at all of this stuff with an open thoughts. My music, performances, and even this sort of photograph shoot.”

He added, “I hope that in my era, this sort of closed-mindedness will open up a bit of.”

Whereas speaking about AB6IX’s newest title observe “SALUTE,” Lee Dae Hwi described the message of the music as “We’re not lifeless but, and that is solely simply the beginning, so prepare.”

Mentioning that he’s nonetheless working onerous on enhancing his abilities as each a vocalist and a songwriter, Lee Dae Hwi commented, “You solely dwell as soon as, so I need to do my utmost throughout my life. I need to dwell with no regrets, in order that I’m capable of look again and assume, ‘I actually labored onerous in my life.’”

Lastly, when requested what he personally believes in, Lee Dae Hwi confidently replied, “I imagine in myself. In the event you’re positive of your self, then even when your outcomes aren’t nice, you continue to gained’t have any regrets. I’m solely 20 years previous, so what would I be afraid of?”

