AB6IX’s Lim Young Min Halts Activities Following DUI + Group Postpones Comeback

AB6IX’s Lim Young Min can be briefly halting workforce promotions following his DUI.

On June 4, Lim Young Min’s company Model New Music launched a press release on AB6IX’s official fan web site concerning his drunk driving incident. The complete assertion is supplied beneath:

Hey. That is Model New Music.

First, we sincerely bow our heads in apology for delivering such unlucky information to the followers.

We’re delivering information of our company’s artist Lim Young Min’s DUI (driving below the affect) and subsequent halt in actions.

Within the early hours of Might 31, Lim Young Min privately met up with acquaintances for drinks and used his personal automobile to drive again to the dorm when he was caught drunk driving by the police and had his driver’s license revoked.

At present, Lim Young Min is deeply regretting and reflecting on his actions, and he’ll earnestly take part in future police investigations if crucial. Moreover, following right this moment, Lim Young Min can be halting all promotions as a member of AB6IX, and AB6IX will proceed their actions as 4 members excluding Lim Young Min. Moreover, AB6IX’s new album, which was scheduled to be launched on June 8, can be postponed to June 29 after reorganization of the workforce.

We really feel deeply accountable that an incident like this has occurred with our company’s artist.

We sincerely apologize as soon as extra for inflicting concern and fear to the followers who’ve at all times supported and cherished AB6IX, and we promise to place in our greatest efforts so {that a} scenario resembling this doesn’t come up once more.