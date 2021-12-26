Abandoned reaffirms its promises for 2022 and details how many players have participated in its app

Blue Box Game Studios has generated more than one controversy with its proposal, which at the moment has only given a brief teaser.

Although video game companies love to raise the expectations of their audiences, PS5 players have already said ‘enough‘with Abandoned. Blue Box Game Studios has been feeding the illusion of users with somewhat empty promises, a practice that has led them to launch a rather disappointing real-time experience. Although these maneuvers have generated major complaints, the studio is going ahead with its plan and, in October, they announced Prologue.

3 million players have participated in the Abandoned appAs they affirmed with the presentation of Prologue, Blue Box Game Studios closes the year with a statement on their blog where they reiterate their intention to launch their game in the first quarter 2022. This message does not provide new news about Abandoned, but it does expand the information on the number of players who have participated in its app. In this sense, and according to Sony figures collected to date, a total of 3 million users of PS5 have been connected to the Abandoned application, with an evolution that reaches the 11 million logins.

Beyond all this, from Blue Box Game Studios they are aware of the mistakes they have made throughout their journey, and it seems that this time they have a clear objective of updating the experience in real time with a technical demo. As they have already said multiple times without giving a specific date, this patch will arrive sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

Abandoned has given much to talk about in the industry, but broken promises and fuzzy data have led to the mistrust of the community. At the beginning of this controversy, colleague Jesús Bella reflected on the strategy of Blue Box Game Studios and the confusion that it has created across the industry, as this has reached the point that not even PlayStation knows what the studio is cooking.

