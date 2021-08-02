Abar Bochhor Koori Pore Film (2021) Solid, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Unlock Date, Poster

Abar Bochhor Koori Pore is a Bengali language film. The film unencumber date is 26 November 2021. It comprises Tanushree Chakraborty within the solid.

Tale

The plot revolves round a gaggle of buddies. They meet after a very long time hole. Issues take a flip as they sign up for the birthday party. Will they have the ability to organize the demanding situations?

Abar Bochhor Koori Pore Solid

  • Arpita Chatterjee
  • Tanushree Chakraborty
  • Pushan Dasgupta
  • Rajarshi Nag
  • Arun Mukhopadhyay
  • Abir Chatterjee
  • Rudranil Ghosh
  • Dibyasha Das
  • Arpita Buddy
  • Tanika Basu
  • Arya Dasgupta

Director: Srimanta Senguptta
Style: Comedy, Drama, Friendship, Journey
Language: Bengali
Unlock Date: 26 November 2021

Trailer

But to be launched

