Abar Bochhor Koori Pore Film (2021) Solid, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Unlock Date, Poster

Abar Bochhor Koori Pore is a Bengali language film. The film unencumber date is 26 November 2021. It comprises Tanushree Chakraborty within the solid.

Tale

The plot revolves round a gaggle of buddies. They meet after a very long time hole. Issues take a flip as they sign up for the birthday party. Will they have the ability to organize the demanding situations?

Abar Bochhor Koori Pore Solid

Arpita Chatterjee

Tanushree Chakraborty

Pushan Dasgupta

Rajarshi Nag

Arun Mukhopadhyay

Abir Chatterjee

Rudranil Ghosh

Dibyasha Das

Arpita Buddy

Tanika Basu

Arya Dasgupta

Director: Srimanta Senguptta

Style: Comedy, Drama, Friendship, Journey

Language: Bengali

Unlock Date: 26 November 2021

Trailer

But to be launched