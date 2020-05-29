Abba Cofounder Björn Ulvaeus Elected President of CISAC – Variety

If there’s one factor that may be mentioned of CISAC, the worldwide confederation of performing rights societies, its latest presidents have impeccable creative pedigree: The group introduced as we speak that Abba cofounder Björn Ulvaeus has been elected as the following president, changing digital music pioneer Jean Michel Jarre, who’s stepping down from the submit after seven years — and who changed Bee Gees singer Robin Gibb as president in 2013. He was elected president by the Normal Meeting of CISAC — the Worldwide Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers — which happened in a digital assembly earlier this week.

Ulvaeus, who cowrote all of Abba’s hits with keyboardist Benny Anderson, has written greater than 150 hit songs and exhibits — and considerably is a vocal campaigner for the rights of creators. Throughout Abba’s almost unprecedented international success within the 1970s and 1980s, the group, along with late supervisor Stig Andersson, turned a strong enterprise entity, notably within the realm of music publishing and mental property, and had an affect on the Swedish pop business of the previous three many years that was equally huge in phrases of music and enterprise. Thus, Ulvaeus brings a deep understanding of the artistic industries and the programs that assist authors get hold of honest fee for his or her works.

In accordance with the announcement, as president of CISAC, which has a three-year time period, Ulvaeus will assist the confederation’s work to safe stronger rights, extra royalties, higher programs, and improved circumstances for creators throughout 5 repertoires – music, audiovisual, visible arts, drama and literature.

CISAC represents greater than 230 authors societies in over 120 nations, and thru this neighborhood, its function is to assist the worldwide community of collective administration of rights for greater than four million creators. The group is liable for accumulating €9.6 billion of licensing revenue and royalties worldwide.

Of his new function, Ulvaeus mentioned: “I’ve made a terrific dwelling as a songwriter and an artist, and I’ve been lucky sufficient to have loved loads of success. Now, as President of CISAC, I’m completely satisfied to have a special form of alternative, to attempt to assist the following technology of creators of their working lives. CISAC has a novel worldwide authority, and I imagine passionately in its mission to safe higher, fairer phrases for creators. I’m additionally serious about how the applied sciences we use can work higher, incomes creators fairer rewards for his or her work and extra royalties. I’m subsequently very excited concerning the alternatives forward and searching ahead to our collaboration”.

CISAC Director Normal Gadi Oron mentioned: “Björn Ulvaeus has moved us, impressed us and lit up our lives together with his songs and creations. I’m completely thrilled that he has determined to tackle the function of CISAC President, to assist us in our mission to serve creators internationally. Björn has a unprecedented observe report – as a creator himself, as a champion for creators’ rights, and as an professional within the programs which guarantee creators are pretty paid. These qualities will likely be invaluable to CISAC’s work and we glance ahead immensely to collaborating with him.”