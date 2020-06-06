Abbey Road Recording Studio Reopens for Business After Lockdown – Variety

The legendary Abbey Road Studios has opened its doorways after a 10-week closure. The recording studio the place the Beatles, Pink Floyd, Oasis and numerous different artists recorded basic albums reopened for enterprise on Thursday, June 4.

Melody Gardot was the fortunate musician to safe the primary recording session. Gardot was on account of report on the studios with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra earlier than the coronavirus pandemic pressured the studios to shut its doorways in early March.

Gardot, who was unable to journey, joined remotely from Paris, together with long-time collaborator producer Larry Klein, who joined from L.A. Gardot mentioned, “Realizing that we’re the primary session again at Abbey Road Studios after its reopening is an absolute honor. I used to be informed that till COVID-19 the studio had by no means been closed for enterprise in nearly 90 years of operation.” She added, “Even throughout WWII it stayed open. And the truth that we’re recording the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, serving to get the musical neighborhood again on monitor in a manner that’s protected for all concerned, it looks like we’re touching historical past.”

The session additionally marked the primary time the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra had been reunited for the reason that lockdown.

Abbey Road Studios’ managing director, Isabel Garvey, mentioned, “Music is confirmed to assist us get via troublesome occasions, offering escape and easing our temper, so it’s by no means been extra necessary than within the present circumstances. At Abbey Road, we’ve witnessed the inventive neighborhood’s need to create new music and talk their emotions all through this time, and we’ve acquired quite a few requests from our shoppers to get again to work. So we’re thrilled to have established new requirements for protected recording and to reopen Abbey Road as soon as extra.”

The Abbey Road crew has been working with mates throughout the studio’s community to implement the UK Authorities tips and set the brand new requirements for recording and manufacturing beneath COVID-19. The employees has been exercising warning with engineers and musicians sporting masks the place doable whereas practising social distancing throughout the studios to create the most secure doable working surroundings.

Gardot’s new undertaking may have her collaborating with orchestras from around the globe, and placing the Royal Philharmonic to work was the primary in a deliberate collection that may embody recording with the New York Philharmonic subsequent week.