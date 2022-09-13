“Abbott Elementary”: the not-so-surprise surprise of the 2022 Emmys and where you can see it

A group of dedicated and passionate teachers and a slightly deaf principal come together in a Philadelphia public school. (ABC)

Subscribe to Star+, click here

Los Emmy 2022 recognized the best of television in the last year. Before the gala, Abbott Elementary It was already one of the favorite comedies to win and yesterday it surprised more than one who had never heard of it after taking the victories for Best Supporting Actress and Best Comedy Script. It is a mockumentary-style production set in a workspace that follows the teaching staff of a public school in Philadelphia, United States.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

“A group of dedicated and passionate teachers and a slightly deaf principal come together at a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Although these amazing educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do, even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children,” reads the official synopsis.

Quinta Brunson is the creator and star of this mockumentary-style sitcom. (ABC/Star Plus)

A mockumentary focused on the teachers of a school

The story takes place in the hallways and classrooms of the Willard R. Abbott Public School, which is attended by mostly African-American students. Having a low budget, the administration and its director have not managed to retain teachers for long in their positions. Janine Teagues, a second-grade teacher, and Jacob Hill, a history teacher, are among the few to have stayed despite the harsh conditions of the job.

Among the new teachers arriving are Barbara Howard, in charge of the kindergarten; Melissa Schemmenti, another second grade teacher; and a newly arrived substitute named Gregory Eddie. Will the union of them and Principal Ava Coleman be enough to address the lack of resources and guide their students to success? Between dialogues and funny situations, the situation comedy leaves us with a great message about the importance of educating the next generations.

Subscribe to Star+, click here

“Abbott Elementary” is set in a low-income public school in Philadelphia. (ABC/Star Plus)

Abbott Elementary is a creation of Quinta Brunsonan African-American writer, actress, and producer who got her start in the industry as a content creator and comedian for the portal Buzzfeed. Also, he is known for minor roles in titles such as iZombie, Single Parents y Miracle Workers. For the American sign of ABCthe 32-year-old star developed this mockumentary that satirises the precariousness of the educational system and emphasizes the hard work of teachers.

The main cast is made up of Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues; Tyler James Williams como Gregory Eddie; Janelle James as Ava Coleman; Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti; Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill; Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard; y William Stanford Davis like mr johnson Other recurring and guest stars include Zack Fox, Reggie Hayes, Kate Peterman, Jim Gardner, Mitra Jouhari, Orlando Jones, Iyana Halley, and Larry Owens.

The first season of the series won three Emmy Awards. (ABC/Star Plus)

The pilot episode of Abbott Elementary debuted on the air on December 7, 2021, and the rest of the season continued to air until the beginning of this year. The initial chapters are available at Hulu for the US, and arrived in Latin America through Star+ just last month. The second installment will begin airing this month on US television.

Subscribe to Star+, click here

KEEP READING:

Emmy 2022: Succession, The White Lotus y Ted Lasso won the most important prizes

Emmy 2022: meet the nominees for Best Comedy Actress and where to watch their series

Emmy 2022: meet the nominees for Best Comedy Actor and where to watch their series