Abby Lee Miller’s Dance Moms Spinoff Cancelled At Lifetime After Racism Accusation

At this time, I don’t settle for Abby’s apology as a result of her apology was not honest. My daughter and I’ve but to listen to immediately from Abby Lee Miller. Furthermore, she didn’t even hassle to tag me or Kamryn in her put up. How else would we all know she apologized? My mates and friends knowledgeable me of the apology. How honest may or not it’s?! What occurred to a telephone name or at the very least a private direct message?