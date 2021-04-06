ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Maggie’ Sets Natalia Anderson to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

Natalia Anderson will direct the ABC single-camera comedy pilot “Maggie,” Selection has discovered solely.

Anderson began out as a director and producer on the CBS comedy collection “Life in Items,” directing a number of episodes. Different TV directing credit for Anderson embody “Black-ish,” “Single Dad and mom,” “Brews Brothers,” “Grown-ish,” “American Housewife,” and “Good Concord.” She beforehand labored at Brownstone Productions below Elizabeth Banks. Throughout her time on the firm, she labored on initiatives together with each “Pitch Good” and “Pitch Good 2.”

She is repped by WME.

“Maggie” stars Rebecca Rittenhouse and is predicated on the brief movie of the identical title by Tim Curcio. It revolves round a younger lady who tries to address life whereas coming to phrases together with her talents as a psychic. She will be able to see everybody’s future, however her current is a large number.

Together with Rittenhouse, the present stars David Del Rio, Chris Elliot, Ray Ford, and Leonardo Nam. Maggie Mull and Justin Adler function writers and govt producers, with Evan Hayes and Jeff Morton additionally govt producing. twentieth Tv will produce.

ABC has ordered various new pilots this 12 months, whereas a lot of the different broadcasters are nonetheless working by way of their pilots that bought sidelined due to the outbreak of the pandemic final 12 months. Different ABC comedy pilots embody a reboot of “The Surprise Years” centered on a Black household, “Black Don’t Crack” from Regina Hicks, and “Harrity Elementary” written by and starring Quinta Brunson. ABC has already given out a collection order to a multi-cam comedy starring Alec Baldwin, Kelsey Grammer, and Alec Mapa.