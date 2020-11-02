ABC Developing Comedy From ‘The Good Place’ Writer

ABC has added a comedy from Latinx “The Good Place” author Chris Encell to its slate.

The community has put into growth “Borderline,” a single-cam which additionally hails from in-house studio ABC Signature and “The Workplace” producer Danny Chun.

“Borderline” facilities round goody two-shoes Steve, who falls for reckless Maria. Their whirlwind romance is lower brief when she will get deported. Now they need to determine whether or not to bail on the potential love of their lives or take a leap of religion and get married. The present’s central query is, can two fully completely different individuals who barely know one another dwell fortunately ever after? Its reply: “Completely not, however they’re going to strive.”

Encell is serving as author and govt producer, with Chun on board as a non-writing exec producer. Past writing on two seasons of NBC’s “The Good Place,” Encell additionally co-produces the Netflix teen comedy-drama “On My Block.” Along with that, he bought his unique pilot “Barely, California,” primarily based on his childhood Disney Plus. He is at the moment a producer on Fox’s animated comedy sequence “Housebroken.”

Chun’s different credit embody “The Simpsons” and Fox comedy “Grandfathered.” He was most lately an govt producer on ABC’s “Speechless.”

Information of “Borderline” being within the works comes amid an unusually sluggish growth interval on the broadcast networks resulting from COVID-19. Taking a look at the remainder of ABC’s slate, the Disney-owned community has a single-cam comedy “Joyful For You” and D.C. bar multi-cam “Nate’s” (each by way of twentieth Tv) within the pipeline, in addition to a pair of dramas from “Mr. Robotic” creator Sam Esmail.