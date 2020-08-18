ABC Draws Largest Democratic National Convention Night One Audience

On the primary night time of the Democratic National Convetion (DNC), which noticed Michelle Obama ship a rousing speech to steal the present, ABC drew the most important whole viewers, a minimum of based on early estimates.

The Disney-owned community drew 2.1 million whole viewers to its 10 p.m. protection of the conference, and scored a 0.Three ranking amongst adults 18-49. NBC tied within the demo, however got here second with 1.9 million viewers. CBS lagged behind within the third with a 0.2 ranking and 1.7 million whole viewers. That offers a complete of round 5.eight million viewers throughout all three, which is round half the viewership from the final conference.

So far as these early numbers go (the fuller image with the cable networks will grow to be clearer later within the day), the 2020 DNC appears to be like prefer it may very well be manner down on the final version in 2016, which isn’t essentially stunning provided that a lot of this 12 months’s conference is pre-taped and that tv viewership as a complete has declined considerably within the final 4 years.

Again in 2016, when Hillary Clinton was the focus because the Democratic nominee, ABC and NBC tied the hour with a 1.Zero ranking within the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, greater than 3 times their scored this time round. In the meantime CBS scored a 0.5 ranking, which wasn’t matched by any of the networks in 2020. ABC precisely scored virtually precisely twice as many viewers final time round with 4.2 million. NBC drew 3.eight million and CBS 2.6 million, that means that not one of the broadcast networks reached the heights of 4 years prior.

Audio system eventually night time’s conference targeted on the “three crises” Democrats are in search of to underscore: the pandemic, mass unemployment and the disaster of racial justice.

Obama’s speech, which was pre-taped, touched on every of these and was doubtless the spotlight of the night time. Eva Longoria was the host, switching between political speeches, video montages and testimonials from common residents.